The View’s Whoopi Goldberg reveals who she thinks is Donald Trump’s ‘actual vice president’

Whoopi Goldberg believes Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s real vice president and not his running mate JD Vance.

On the latest episode of The View, Goldberg, 69, theorized that Vance, 40, was simply second-in-command on an “acting” basis while noting Musk’s growing influence over the future administration.

He wondered why Musk had not yet abandoned the social media platform he controversially purchased in 2022, X, in light of his affiliation with the 78-year-old president-elect.

‘I believe Elon Musk is the current vice president. Yeah, I do,” he said, adding that Vance is “kind of an interim.”

“But I think Musk is the real vice president.” He’s making decisions, he’s doing things. Then I think: ‘Why doesn’t he have to give up X?’… I’m reflecting.’

Trump and his ‘first friend’ Musk have remained seemingly inseparable for the past two weeks, as they both attended the UFC fight together and Musk joined Trump for meals and family photos.

Whoopi Goldberg believes Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s real vice president and not his running mate JD Vance

Goldberg, 69, theorized that Vance was simply second-in-command on an “acting” basis as he noted Musk’s growing influence over the future administration.

Musk has joined Trump on calls with world leaders and, as a member of the administration’s transition team, has weighed in on personnel decisions.

On election night, Musk and his young son, named Politico reported.

A spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition, Karoline Leavitt, told the outlet: “Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to make America great again.”

“Elon Musk is a once-in-a-generation businessman and our federal bureaucracy will certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency.”

Trump had repeatedly mentioned Musk and his space-related exploits during his election campaign.

—Did you see how that fool landed today? Trump said in early October. ‘It just needs a new coat of paint. That’s a lot cheaper than building a new one, right?

At another rally in October, he added: “Elon is a great guy, he’s one of our geniuses.” We have to protect our geniuses and we have to take care of our geniuses. There aren’t many of them.

He often talked about how impressed he was with the rocket engineering that companies were able to pursue after returning to Earth.

‘I believe Elon Musk is the current vice president. Yes, I believe that. Because I think JD Vance is kind of an interim,” Goldberg said.

Trump, Musk and Senator Kevin Cramer photographed chatting before attending a viewing of the SpaceX Starship rocket launch on Tuesday.

While Trump selected Vance as his running mate, Goldberg believes Musk is actually second in command; Trump and Vance photographed at an election night viewing party in West Palm Beach on November 6.

Trump recently appointed Musk, along with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead his newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

“It’s a bromance,” a Mar-a-Lago resort member who saw them interact told Politico, “and they’re having a great time.”

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month to become president once again.

Since then, he has made a series of controversial cabinet picks, including famed physician Dr. Oz as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.