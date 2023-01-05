The View audience said they should cheer for Whoopi Goldberg, but not co-hosts

The audience of the popular daytime talk show The View was reportedly instructed to cheer on Whoopi Goldberg when she took the stage to make her feel like the “star of the show” during a live taping in January.

An insider claimed to the American sun that warm-up comedian Regina DeCicco specifically told the audience to give Goldberg a loud round of applause and then proceed to clap for the other hosts.

It is alleged that the loud applause was an attempt by crew members to make Goldberg feel “special.”

It comes after the talk show host was criticized for “offensive comments” last year, leading to a two-week suspension – many at the time called for Goldberg’s resignation.

“The comedian (Regina DeCicco) warming up the audience specifically told everyone to give a loud round of applause to Whoopi and then keep clapping for the other hosts,” the The View insider told US Sun.

“It seemed like the crew wanted Whoopi to get a standing ovation to make her feel like the star of the show.”

The treatment matches the crew’s behavior in the past, like when she was celebrated with an extravagant birthday episode filled with drag queens, massive giveaways, and her Whoopi Prosecco.

When asked if the 67-year-old TV personality had been given “special treatment,” the insider said that “she got just as many touch-ups as the other co-hosts when they went into commercial break.”

“The only difference is that the camera is on her first after she comes back from commercials since she is the moderator,” the insider said.

“She also acted like she had the authority to talk over and interrupt the other co-hosts.”

The View moderator is joined by Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Fans saw Goldberg talking about Sunny repeatedly during Wednesday’s live show, unsurprising behavior for viewers who tune in daily.

Behind the scenes, Whoopi seemed friendly with the co-hosts. She talked to Sara the most since they sat next to each other,” the insider said.

Last February, Whoopi was suspended from The View for two weeks over what network ABC called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jewish people and the Holocaust she made on the show in late January.

Then, just last month, Whoopi seemingly repeated her claim about the Holocaust — which resulted in the deaths of about six million Jewish people between 1941 and 1945.

In an interview with The Times of London, Whoopi said: ‘My best friend said, ‘It’s not for nothing that there’s no box in the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe we’re probably not a race.”

Surviving children in Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp after liberation, 1945. Godlberg said it was not an act of racism because two white groups were involved

She had apologized for her comments, saying they were an attempt to “get across to the reporter what I had said and why, and tried to tell that time,” referring to her comments in early 2022.

“It was never my intention to give the impression that I was duplicating hurtful comments,” she added, saying she had spoken to and heard many people in the Jewish community who had educated her.

“I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I’ve heard everything everyone said to me,” she explained.

Fans demanded she be fired for her “offensive” comments early last year, with many taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.

One person wrote: ‘@TheView Whoopi Goldberg repeated her insult that got her suspended from your show.

“So now it’s time to make that suspension permanent. She clearly learned nothing from her hateful rhetoric. #disgusting.’

Another follower furious: “Here goes Whoopi Goldberg talking about ABC and the Jews again! When will she learn. She should be banned from TV, no one wants to listen to her BS.”

A third claimed: “@TheView brings American TV viewers their daily dose of racism. #Holocaust #WhoopiGoldberg #racism.”

Despite fans wanting her off the air, Goldberg’s four-year contract remains intact and doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025.

Goldberg has been one of the main co-hosts of The View for the past 15 years.