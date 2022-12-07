The Victorian man who kept a stranger by strangling him for 14 years will NOT face charges in his death

[noscript_1]

Ahmet Gezer, 37, (pictured) died after being strangled for 14 minutes.

After his wife saw a stranger lurking in the front yard of their Melbourne home, Kristen Gascoyne chased the man down and strangled him to death.

She thought she could “put him to sleep” until the police arrived, but Ahmet Gezer, 37, was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived.

They began CPR immediately, but Mr. Gezer could not be revived.

Mr Gascoyne, who held Mr Gezer in the chokehold for 14 minutes after he first fell unconscious, was arrested immediately after the fatal incident.

But police and prosecutors agree there isn’t enough evidence to support a conviction on the criminal charges he could face.

Mr Gezer’s mother was emotional when she told the Coroner’s Court in Victoria that she had “lost faith in the system” after learning that Mr Gascoyne would not be charged.

“I felt that my son’s life was not valuable or important enough to the justice system,” said the Herald-Sun reported her saying.

Gascoyne admitted that he had “managed to strangle the gentleman to the ground” after his wife told him that a suspicious man was lurking in their Dandenong North neighborhood on December 2, 2019.

Ashley Gascoyne first saw Mr. Gezer at a bus stop around the corner from her house as she was driving to the gym shortly after 5 a.m.

She grew suspicious when he stuck his thumb toward her in a hitchhiking gesture. She drove by and made a U-turn, later telling police Gezer made the hitchhiking gesture again.

Victoria State Coroner John Cain said he accepted the view of police and prosecutors that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction based on the available evidence.

She made another U-turn and headed back to her house “convinced that the man was up to no good and might try to break into my house.”

Mrs. Gascoyne saw Mr. Gezer in her front yard and called for her husband.

CCTV footage showed Gezer spent 40 seconds in the family’s front yard.

Mr. Gascoyne saw Mr. Gezer pull out of the driveway and then chased him down the street.

There was a physical altercation and Mr Gascoyne wrapped his right arm around Mr Gezer’s neck and held him face down on the ground.

“Evidence suggests that at this time, Mr Gezer lost consciousness,” Victoria State Coroner John Cain said in findings issued nearly three years after the fatal incident.

“Although Mr. Gezer was unconscious, Mr. Gascoyne continued to straddle him in this position for a further 14 minutes. Mr. Gezer stopped breathing during this time.

Mr. Gascoyne then removed the unconscious man’s shoes so he could not escape.

In conclusions issued days after the third anniversary of Gezer’s death, Judge Cain said he accepted the view of police and prosecutors that there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction based on the available evidence.

But he noted that the case could be reopened if new facts or circumstances arose.

“I have been careful not to jeopardize any potential future prosecution in the course of my investigation,” Judge Cain said.