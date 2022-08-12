The VERY surprising things NRL fans don’t know about Paul Green after footy legend’s tragic death

<!–

Paul Green will be remembered as one of the great players and coaches in the rugby league, but the man who was constantly eager to learn was so much more.

Green, who died suddenly on Thursday at just 49 years old, was one of the game’s great thinkers and his astute knowledge and meticulous preparation put him at the pinnacle of NRL players and coaching ranks.

He was named Rothmans Player of the Year in the Brisbane Rugby competition in 1993, the league’s 1995 Rothmans Player in the NSWRL and sent NRL fighters North Queensland to a premiership in 2015.

(Left to right) Paul Green, Luke Taper, Craig Greenhill and Glen Hogan in their early 1990s playing days

“It took him a year to work out that level of rugby league and win it in a league with Allan Langer, Ricky Stuart and Andrew Johns,” Cronulla and Queensland team-mate Mat Rogers told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“What does that tell you?”

But there were so many extra layers for the man.

Green was fluent in several languages ​​and played several musical instruments.

Green learned to fly when he was just 20 and got his helicopter license 26 years later

After his NRL playing days, he took up boxing and was a more than handy boxer.

He was at home on the golf course and often put his mates to shame when it came to fishing.

When Green was only 20 years old in 1992, he received his commercial pilot’s license from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

Another 26 years later, he completed his rotary wing license through Townsville Helicopters, boasting proudly on LinkedIn that he had “finally gotten my helicopter license.”

Green was at home at sea and often posted photos of his conquests on Facebook

After his playing days were over, Green quickly moved on to the next stage of his rugby league career by completing his Grad Cert App Science (Sports Coaching) through the University of Queensland.

His studies would not end there. After earning a premiership to the North Queensland Cowboys faithful, Green enrolled in further academic endeavors through Harvard Business School and earned his Certificate in Management Excellence.

In his time away from rugby league coaching after resigning from his position with the Queensland Maroons last year, he worked as a leadership and high performance coach at BMD Group, a national engineering design, construction and land development company.

He even got to play on a Queensland Masters cricket team in 2017, which included his close friends and former Australian cricketers Andy Symonds and Michael Kasprowicz.

Green and Rogers spent the past weekend in Sydney at a Cronulla players reunion. The two were teammates with the Sharks for three seasons from 1995 to 1997.

Paul Green (left) at a sign below 7 on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in 1979

During the 1997 Queensland Super League season, they were roommates before spending two years together on the Maroons State of Origin team. The dual international said he and Green played golf on Friday before seeing the Sharks beat St George Illawarra.

“Even last week,” Rogers said of the Cronulla old-boys reunion they both attended, “Greeny was on another level,” he said.

“I like to think I can read the game pretty well, but something happened in the game and he took it apart in a heartbeat and explained why it happened.

Green and Symonds were great friends and they got to play together for the Queensland Bulls Masters at the Goldfield Ashes in Charters Towers, west of Townsville in North Queensland

“He had a rare football brain and while he was tough, that probably also helped him thrive at his size. He had to be smarter than the rest of us, and he was.’

Roosters coach Trent Robinson also marveled at the intelligence Green possessed.

“I have loved working with Paul because of his incredible football spirit, passion and humor,” Robinson told The Herald.

“As good as he was as a coach, I enjoyed the time Greeny and I coached each other as friends and shared our vision of the game over the years that followed.”