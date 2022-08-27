The VERY lookalike children of the Spice Girls: FEMAIL reveal the future generation of the pop band

<!–

Geri Horner stunned fans by sharing a photo of herself with her look-a-like daughter Bluebell.

The Spice Girl, 50, gave fans a glimpse into her home life as she posed with her 16-year-old daughter after receiving her GCSE results.

In another photo of Bluebell reading her letter from the board of examiners, Geri said her daughter had achieved nine A* grades.

Alluding to the ’90s girl band’s mantra, she wrote, “You’ve worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!’

Bluebell – whose father is British-American film director Sasha Gervasi, 56, looked exactly like her Spice Girls star mother as she kept her results in check.

However, with four of the five Spice Girls, including Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham, Geri is not the only band member whose offspring bear a striking resemblance to their mothers.

Here FEMAIL shows the lookalike children of the British pop group….

1. Geri Horner

Geri Horner, 50, stunned fans by sharing a photo of herself with her look-a-like 16-year-old daughter Bluebell on Instagram after receiving her GCSE results and the pair are incredibly similar

The star shares her daughter with ex-partner, the film director Sacha Gervasi, 56, but Geri is now married to Red Bull Racing Formula One boss Christian Horner, 47, and the couple share four-year-old son Monty (pictured 2021)

2. Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl is a doting mother of four, but it is her second oldest son Romeo, 19, who bears a very similar resemblance to his famous mother – and he also resembles her in the fashion industry in that he is the face of a stylish video campaign for fashion house Yves Saint Laurent

The pair are very close and even danced along to Spice Girls’ track Spice Up Your Life in an adorable clip that Victoria posted to Instagram in 2019. Romeo is the second of four children born to fashion designer Victoria and David Beckham

3. Melanie Brown

Phoenix Chi, 22, is the daughter of Melanie Brown AKA Sporty Spice and her ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. Like her mother, she chose to wear a stylish all-black outfit on the red carpet when she stepped into the Royal Albert Hall with her mother in January 2022.

Phoenix also succeeded her mother by entering the world of showbiz when she landed a spot on the ITV show The Real 2022 Games, which featured celebrities taking on Olympic events. Mel B was spotted in the crowd cheering on her daughter

4. Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton recently delighted her Instagram followers with a very rare photo of her lookalike son Beau as he turns 15 on a family vacation. Baby Spice, 46, who shares Beau with husband Jade Jones, seemed to be in a tropical location in no time and her son bore an uncanny resemblance to his famous mother