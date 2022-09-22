The Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso is ENGAGED to partner Alex Smith

Jessica Origliasso and her friend Alex Smith are engaged.

The 37-year-old Veronicas star announced the good news on Thursday when she and her jewelry designer partner showed off their huge diamond rings.

She posted photos of the couple they all loved on Instagram with the caption: ‘WIFE. (Still crying a week later.) I’ve waited for you all my life.’

‘I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you everyone for the love and comments over the past week. I’m sorry if we’re not back yet, I promise we will,” she continued.

The lovebirds shared a kiss as they held up their ring fingers in a pseudo-rude gesture, showing off their engagement rings.

Jessica wore a thin gold band with a solid diamond on it, while Alex had a much thicker gold band that included her diamond of the same size.

The newly engaged couple first announced the big news in an Instagram video last Friday.

Jessica ‘closed’ the catacombs of Paris and proposed to Alex as they toured the tunnels of human skulls.

She read a speech to her Los Angeles-based love, who sheds a few tears, before getting down on one knee.

In a comically beautiful moment, Alex also got down on one knee to propose to Jessica, which shocked the pop idol – it seemed like neither knew the other was planning to ask the question.

Jessica’s sister – and the other half of the pop band Veronicas – Lisa responded to both messages.

“Mommy says well done my Jessie,” she wrote on the engagement video before adding later, “PSA: Yes, everyone. I approve!’

In the photo, days later, showing their engagement rings, Lisa wrote, “Bling-a-ling with your Jing-a-ling.”

Jessica’s romance with Alex comes after she announced that she had split up in October 2020 from her fiancé, an American musician, Kai Carlton.

She told fans she “got no real explanation” for their divorce and wanted to “put the relationship behind her.”

At the time, the couple had been living separately for nearly eight months amid COVID-19 travel restrictions – with Kai living in Los Angeles and Jessica based in Brisbane.

“To all the souls who message me about Kai – we’re not together anymore,” Jess told fans at the time.

“I didn’t get any real explanation to discuss this with clarity here,” Jessica added, pointing out that she’d been dumped by her former tattooed lover.

“While I appreciate your concern, as much of our relationship has been on social media, I don’t know what to say other than I want to put this behind me, and I’m lucky enough to have people who love me to support me by this time x.’

“Thank you for your continued love,” the Untouched hitmaker concluded the emotional upload.

Prior to Kai, Jessica was in a relationship with actress Ruby Rose.

Jess and Ruby had a brief date in 2008 before rekindling their romance on the set of The Veronicas’ music video for On Your Side in 2016. They broke up again in April 2018.

Discussing that period on the twins’ MTV reality show, The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life, Jess swallowed tears as she described how her “isolating” romance nearly destroyed her lifelong bond with twin sister Lisa.

“Lisa and I haven’t spoken in a year. I was in a relationship that wasn’t right for me. I became isolated. I had no one left, I only had my relationship,” she said.

‘I didn’t have my mother or my father. When it got too much for me… I ran away,” she added.