The Veronicas split twist as Lisa and Jessica Origliasso show no sign of strain in final video

The breakup of Veronicas’ band has taken a turn for the worse after new footage of Jessica and Lisa Origliasso’s latest video together surfaced.

The twins, 37, shocked fans on Monday when they confirmed they were both going solo by dropping preview clips for their upcoming solo albums.

Last week, however, the sisters showed no signs of tension during a video sponsored by KVD Beauty.

The Instagram clip, which was deleted along with The Veronica’s entire feed on Sunday, shows Lisa using concealer to cover up one of Jessica’s body tattoos.

The pair gave no hint of their impending breakup as they giggled and joked for the camera.

At one point in the clip, Jessica joked that the tattoo Lisa covered up was just one of her “eighteen mistakes” — perhaps referring to the 18 years that The Veronicas have been together.

But just days later, the sisters announced that they were breaking up and embarking on a rival solo career.

The former band members are both set to release their solo offerings on Wednesday, suggesting they are capitalizing on rumors of a rivalry between the pair.

Jessica wrote on Instagram on Monday: “ARE YOU IN MY TEAM… JESSIE333 will be out September 7, 2022.”

She accompanied this with footage from her new music movie clip, in which she played the role of a retro car racer.

Lisa also shared a short preview of her new music video, along with the caption: ‘I’m going solo [love heart emojis]. LISA VERONICA falls on September 7, 2022.’

The clip showed Lisa dressed up, lying on pink satin sheets, singing the words ‘I won’t be waste my time’ into a vintage telephone.

The footage then includes a quick montage of various scenes from the music video.

The Veronicas’ shock announcement came less than a day after the band mysteriously deleted their official Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

The twins also posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background on their own personal accounts.

“Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” read the cryptic message.

In May, it was revealed that The Veronicas had split with Sony, the record label giant that helped them achieve global success in 2014.

Jessica and Lisa started The Veronicas in 2004 and released a string of chart-topping hits, including 4Ever, Hook Me Up, and Untouched.

Unfortunately, tensions between the sisters led to the band taking a temporary hiatus when Jessica began dating her ex-girlfriend, actress Ruby Rose, in 2017.

At the time, it was rumored that Lisa, who is married to actor Logan Huffman, did not approve of Jessica’s new flame.

The pair did not speak for 18 months, sparking speculation that the band had broken up permanently.

They made up for it in 2019, after Jessica and Ruby split.

“We as twin sisters have a bond that can’t really be explained to anyone else,” Lisa said News Corp of her feud with Lisa.

“We feel it in the deepest parts of who we are, and even in difficult times… I think we’ve always known that somewhere. But we went through a very difficult time when we didn’t communicate.’