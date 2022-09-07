The Veronicas ‘split’ is revealed as a PUBLICITY STUNT to promote vodka brand

The shock ‘split’ of the Veronicas has been revealed as a publicity stunt to promote the alcohol brand Vodka Cruiser and many fans are not happy.

Bandmates Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, 37, let the cat out on Wednesday, just days after announcing their split by teasing their upcoming solo projects.

‘PSA The Veronica’s didn’t break up. Together we are strong, but alone we can be just as powerful,” the twins wrote on Instagram.

The shock ‘split’ of the Veronicas has been revealed as a publicity stunt to promote the alcohol brand Vodka Cruiser. (Pictured: The Veronicas’ Lisa and Jessica Origliasso)

Speak with The Daily Telegraph On Wednesday, Jessica assured fans that The Veronicas are “definitely still together,” contrary to their previous announcements.

“We are still going 100 percent. We can’t afford to split The Veronicas just yet. We even have new Veronicas music that we’re working on and we’re really excited about,” she said.

In a controversial marketing tactic, the pair are spearheading Vodka Cruiser’s new “The Solo Project” campaign by releasing songs about “female empowerment and complacency.”

Bandmates Lisa and Jessica let the cat out on Wednesday, just days after announcing their breakup by teasing their upcoming solo projects. ‘PSA The Veronica’s didn’t break up. We are powerful together, but we can be just as powerful alone,” the twins wrote on Instagram

‘Masturbation. That’s where we said it, but we need to talk about it. That’s why we split up a bit. So together with Vodka Cruiser, we’re breaking up and writing our own solo songs for the first time, to empower more women and women to talk about going solo too,” the sisters said in a promo video for the collaboration.

Describe the project to: Yahoo! lifestyleJessica said faking the band’s split was a reinforcing “social experiment.”

“What we keep saying is that we are powerful together, but we are also powerful alone, and the whole spirit of this campaign is that we want to encourage women to know that they are powerful and that they have the ability and right to express themselves.” to please without any permission from the world,” she added.

Describing the project to Yahoo! Lifestyle, Jessica said faking the band’s split was an empowering ‘social experiment’

Lisa’s solo single is called Cruisin’ On My Own, a title that seems to refer to the Vodka Cruiser brand name, and is described as “a love song to itself.”

Jessica, who goes by the stage name “Jessica333,” called her song Seeing Stars, which she says refers to “the euphoria you feel celebrating the feminine.”

The alcoholic beverage giant’s website, meanwhile, explains that The Veronicas’ publicity stunt puts “self-pleasure” on the main stage.

Lisa’s solo single is called Cruisin’ On My Own, a title that seems to refer to the Vodka Cruiser brand name, and is described as “a love song to itself.” Lisa’s new movie clip shows the brunette lying on pink satin sheets and dancing in 1920s-inspired flapper outfits

In the clip for Jessica’s new single Seeing Stars, she plays the role of a retro car racer

On Monday, the sisters shocked Australia by announcing that they were splitting up and embarking on a rival solo career.

The Veronicas’ shock announcement came less than a day after the band mysteriously deleted their official Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

The twins also posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background on their own personal accounts.

On Monday, the sisters shocked Australia by announcing that they were splitting up and embarking on a rival solo career

“Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” read the cryptic message.

In May, it was revealed that The Veronicas had split with Sony, the record label giant that helped them achieve global success in 2014.

Jessica and Lisa started The Veronicas in 2004 and released a string of chart-topping hits, including 4Ever, Hook Me Up, and Untouched.

The announcement came less than a day after the band mysteriously deleted their official Instagram page and unfollowed everyone

The twins posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background on their own personal accounts

Unfortunately, tensions between the sisters led to the band taking a temporary hiatus when Jessica began dating her ex-girlfriend, actress Ruby Rose, in 2017.

At the time, it was rumored that Lisa, who is married to actor Logan Huffman, did not approve of Jessica’s new flame.

The pair did not speak for 18 months, sparking speculation that the band had broken up permanently.

Jessica and Lisa started The Veronicas in 2004 and released a string of chart-topping hits, including 4Ever, Hook Me Up, and Untouched. Pictured in 2005

They made up for it in 2019, after Jessica and Ruby split.

“We as twin sisters have a bond that can’t really be explained to anyone else,” Lisa said News Corp of her feud with Lisa.

“We feel it in the deepest parts of who we are, and even in difficult times… I think we’ve always known that somewhere. But we went through a very difficult time when we didn’t communicate.’