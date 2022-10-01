Veronicas singers Lisa and Jessica Origliasso form a united front after their ‘split’

The Veronicas’ Lisa and Jessica Origliasso disembarked on Saturday for a sisterly outing.

The singers, both 37, were spotted together in Perth, stopping for friendly selfies with a fan.

They opted for edgy high fashion looks in a dark palette, with sturdy shoes and designer purses.

The pair appeared to be leaving a hotel lobby and both had glamorous makeup looks, including smoky eyes and nude matte lipstick.

The duo formed a united front despite recently teasing a split, claiming to be going solo.

The shock ‘split’ has since been revealed as a publicity stunt to promote the alcohol brand Vodka Cruiser – and fans are not happy.

Lisa and Jessica let the cat out just days after announcing their breakup by teasing their upcoming solo projects.

‘PSA The Veronicas didn’t break up. Together we are strong, but alone we can be just as powerful,” the twins wrote on Instagram.

Fans slammed the duo after the announcement, with one writing: ‘Absolute t**d burgers for messing with our hearts.’

Another added: ‘When marketing backfires.’

“Five more minutes of self-promotion and attention seeking,” wrote another.

Speak with The Daily TelegraphJessica assured fans The Veronicas were “definitely still together,” contrary to their previous announcements.

“We are still going 100 percent. We can’t afford to split The Veronicas just yet. We even have new Veronicas music that we’re working on and we’re really excited about,” she said.

In a controversial marketing tactic, the pair are spearheading Vodka Cruiser’s new “The Solo Project” campaign by releasing songs about “female empowerment and complacency.”

‘Masturbation. That’s where we said it, but we need to talk about it. That’s why we split up a bit. So together with Vodka Cruiser, we’re breaking up and writing our own solo songs for the first time, to empower more women and women to talk about going solo too,” the sisters said in a promo video for the collaboration.

Describe the project to: Yahoo! lifestyleJessica said faking the band’s split was a reinforcing “social experiment.”

“What we keep saying is that we are powerful together, but we are also powerful alone, and the whole spirit of this campaign is that we want to encourage women to know that they are powerful and that they have the ability and right to express themselves.” to please without any permission from the world,” she added.

Lisa’s solo single is called Cruisin’ On My Own, a title that seems to refer to the Vodka Cruiser brand name, and is described as “a love song to itself.”

Jessica, who goes by the stage name “Jessica333,” called her song Seeing Stars, which she says refers to “the euphoria you feel celebrating the feminine.”

Lisa’s solo single is called Cruisin’ On My Own, a title that seems to refer to the Vodka Cruiser brand name, and is described as “a love song to itself.” The movie clip shows the brunette lying on pink satin sheets and dancing in 1920s-inspired flapper outfits

The alcoholic beverage giant’s website explains that The Veronicas’ publicity stunt puts “self-pleasure” on the main stage.

In September, the sisters shocked Australia by announcing that they were splitting up and embarking on a rival solo career.

The Veronicas’ announcement came less than a day after the band mysteriously deleted their official Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

In the clip for Jessica’s new single Seeing Stars, she plays the role of a retro car racer

The twins also posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background on their own personal accounts.

“Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” read the cryptic message.

In May, it was revealed that The Veronicas had parted ways with Sony, the record label that helped them achieve worldwide success.

Jessica and Lisa started The Veronicas in 2004 and went on to release a string of chart-topping hits, including 4Ever, Hook Me Up, and Untouched.