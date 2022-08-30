The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso and her husband Logan Huffman enjoy a coffee in Double Bay 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lisa Origliasso and her husband Logan Huffman enjoyed a coffee date on Tuesday.

The Veronicas star and her partner both sported stylish, haute couture looks for the casual outing in Sydney’s chic suburb of Double Bay.

The 37-year-old singer looked chic in an oversized black trench coat under which she donned a fitted crop top.

Lisa Origliasso and her husband Logan Huffman enjoyed a coffee date on Tuesday. Both pictured

Lisa paired the top with trendy extra wide pants in a slate gray shade and opted for chunky black boots.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and wore her black locks pulled back in a messy bun through a brown scrunchie.

Meanwhile, Logan, 32, chose a retro graphic tee with loose dark blue jeans.

The Veronicas star and her partner both sported stylish haute couture looks for the casual outing in Sydney’s chic suburb of Double Bay

The 37-year-old singer looked chic in an oversized black trench coat under which she donned a fitted crop top

Lisa combined the top with trendy extra wide pants in a slate gray shade and opted for thick black boots

He added a fitted brown leather jacket and a chic suede cowboy hat in a similar tone.

The actor completed his hipster ensemble with a pair of beloved cowboy boots in a black shade.

The couple, who married in 2018, ordered from a local cafe before sitting down to enjoy their hot drinks at a table outside.

Logan, 32, opted for a T-shirt with retro graphics, paired with loose dark blue jeans

Lisa appeared to have minimal makeup and wore her black locks pulled back in a messy bun by a brown scrunchie

The couple, who married in 2018, ordered from a local cafe

The couple recently bought a stylish and striking rural property in the far north of New South Wales.

The retreat cost the couple a hefty $970,000, according to ownership records, which is $300,000 more than what it was bought for just under a year ago.

Although the property had appreciated significantly, Lisa, 36, and Logan, 31, grabbed the retreat after the price tag was recently slashed from 1.2 million.

The couple recently bought a stylish and striking rural property in the far north of New South Wales

The retreat cost the couple a hefty $970,000 according to property records

Logan added a fitted brown leather jacket and chic suede cowboy hat in a similar tone

The singer and her twin sister Jess previously lived together in the Sunshine Coast town of Landsborough.

That property, like this new rural retreat, also featured lavish nature-themed decor.

The siblings eventually sold that house for $770,000 in October 2020 when Lisa moved in with Logan.