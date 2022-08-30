The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso puts on a PDA with her new girlfriend Alex Smith in Sydney

They debuted their hot and heavy romance last year.

And The Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso and her new friend Alex Smith proved they’re still going strong when they went shopping in Sydney’s Double Bay on Monday.

The pair put on quite the PDA, cuddling as they perused the luxury stores.

Jessica showcased her natural beauty by going completely makeup-free.

She dressed down for the occasion, wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

She added a touch of luxury by including a YSL handbag and a pair of earrings as an accessory.

Meanwhile, Alex wore a green bomber jacket with black baggy pants and a baseball cap.

The Los Angeles-based jewelry designer swallowed a popular Aussie snack: a sausage roll.

Jessica’s romance with Alex comes after she announced that she had split up in October 2020 from her fiancé, an American musician, Kai Carlton.

She told fans she “got no real explanation” for their divorce and wanted to “put the relationship behind her.”

The couple had been living separately for nearly eight months amid COVID-19 travel restrictions – with Kai living in Los Angeles and Jessica living in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Jess and her twin sister Lisa recently teased a partnership with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Jessica snapped the rocker, 46, as she played a keyboard next to a producer at a Los Angeles music studio.

She uploaded the photo to her Instagram, along with other random photos from her day, and captioned it: “Minding and management my business.”

Lisa, 34, commented on the photos saying, “In love with this whole thread,” though she made no mention of the rock drummer being in the studio with her twin sister.

In 2018, Travis hinted at a previous collaboration when he tagged the Australian-born music duo in an Instagram story late that year.

The following year, The Veronicas confirmed on The Music Podcast that they had recorded new music with Travis and that more would come with him and producer John Feldmann.

Jessica, 34, snapped Travis (pictured), 46, as she played a keyboard alongside a producer at a Los Angeles music studio

Jessica said they reached out to John, 55, the founder of Goldfinger, which includes Travis as the drummer, and producer of Bink-182’s Grammy-nominated album California.

‘We’re putting together the songs, but yeah, we’re still doing more work with’ [Barker] and John,” she said.

One of those songs, Silent, appeared on The Veronica’s 2021 album Godzilla.

