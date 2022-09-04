<!–

Veronicas stars Lisa and Jessica Origliasso mysteriously deleted their band’s Instagram account this afternoon and unfollowed everyone.

The twins, 37, posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background to their own personal accounts.

“Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” read the cryptic message.

The announcement comes after Lisa and Jess teased a collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Jessica, 34, snapped the rocker, 46, as she played a keyboard alongside a producer at a Los Angeles music studio.

She uploaded the photo to her Instagram, along with other random photos from her day, and captioned it: “Minding and management my business.”

Lisa, 34, commented on the photos saying, “In love with this whole thread,” though she made no mention of the rock drummer being in the studio with her twin sister.

In 2018, Travis hinted at a previous collaboration when he tagged the Australian-born music duo in an Instagram story late that year.

The following year, The Veronicas confirmed on The Music Podcast that they had recorded new music with Travis and that more would come with him and producer John Feldmann.

Jessica said they contacted John, 55, the founder of Goldfinger, which includes Travis as the drummer, and producer of Blink-182’s Grammy-nominated album California.

Jessica, 34, snapped Travis (pictured), 46, as she played a keyboard alongside a producer at a Los Angeles music studio

‘We’re putting together the songs, but yeah, we’re still doing more work with’ [Barker] and John,” she said.

One of those songs, Silent, appeared on The Veronica’s 2021 album Godzilla.

This follows Travis’ surprise appearance at his friend Machine Gun Kelly’s concert last Wednesday night at The Forum in Inglewood.

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband performed on the drums and surprised thousands of fans in attendance.