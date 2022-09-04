WhatsNew2Day
The Veronicas appear to confirm they have SPLIT as Lisa Origliasso announces she’s going solo

The Veronicas Confirm They’re Having SPLIT As Lisa And Jessica Origliasso Announce They’re Going Solo – After The Band Deleted Their Instagram Page

Published: 00:20, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 00:33, September 5, 2022

The Veronicas have confirmed they’ve broken up.

Bandmates Lisa and Jesica Origliasso, who are twin sisters, confirmed that they will both be going solo on Monday by dropping preview clips for their upcoming solo albums.

Both sisters are set to release their solo offerings on Wednesday, suggesting they are capitalizing on rumors of a rivalry between the pair.

Jessica wrote on Instagram: “ARE YOU IN MY TEAM… JESSIE333 will be out September 7, 2022.”

She accompanied this with footage from her new music movie clip, in which she played the role of a retro car racer.

Lisa also shared a short preview of her new music video, along with the caption: ‘I’m going solo [love heart emojis]. LISA VERONICA falls on September 7, 2022.’

The clip showed Lisa dressed up, lying on pink satin sheets, singing the words ‘I won’t be waste my time’ into a vintage telephone.

The footage then includes a quick montage of various scenes from the music video.

The Veronicas’ shock announcement came less than a day after the band mysteriously deleted their official Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

The twins also posted the same cryptic message in white text on a black background on their own personal accounts.

“Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation,” read the cryptic message.

