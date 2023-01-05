The US’s largest education department just blocked ChatGPT

By
Jacky
-
The US’s largest education department just blocked ChatGPT

Students and teachers in New York City schools have been banned from ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text generation language model, over fears it would “mark the end of high school English.”

As reported by chalk stroke (opens in new tab)Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for NYC’s Department of Education, claimed that “negative impacts on student learning and concerns about content accuracy and safety” prompted the ban.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR