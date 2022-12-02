The USA STOMPED Holland the last time they met and will try to repeat it in World Cup

The last time the US and the Netherlands faced each other, Robin van Persie had just completed his third and final season at Manchester United, and 22-year-old John Brooks was seen as the future at centre-back for the Stars and Stripes.

It has been a while.

But while the US squad in Qatar has only two holdovers (DeAndre Yedlin and Jordan Morris) from that game in 2015, there is inspiration and lessons to be learned from that stunning 4-3 comeback win.

DeAndre Yedlin is one of only two current U.S. players to win 2015 vs. Holland played

Taking part in the June friendly, the Netherlands – less than a year away from their World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina on penalties – were number 6 in the FIFA rankings.

The USMNT were only 27th despite a respectable performance in Brazil as they escaped a group containing Germany, Ghana and Portugal and took Belgium to the wire in extra time of the Round of 16.

Nevertheless, they were huge underdogs on paper for the friendly against the Netherlands and still managed to pull off an impressive victory at the Amsterdam ArenA (now known as the Johan Cruyff Arena), Ajax’s home ground.

The game was open and even though the US was in a 3-1 hole, it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities early on.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored a brace in the game, but the Dutchman lost anyway

Bobby Wood scored a 90th minute winner for the USA as they stunned their hosts

Saturday’s game will look drastically different from who was on the field last time

Gyasi Zardes missed from close range in the 15th minute, Michael Bradley hit the post from the top of the box and Brek Shea wasted a chance at half-time.

However, Holland also created openings and took the lead when Klaas Jan Huntelaar lost his ground and headed in in the 27th minute.

After an equalizer in the first half by Zardes, Memphis Depay and Huntelaar struck in the second half and gave the Orange a 3-1 lead.

From there, Brooks, Danny Williams and Bobby Wood scored to turn the game around, and there are some clues in that hugely impressive comeback as to how the US can hurt the Dutch this weekend.

The second American goal came in a way that this energetic American group could create opportunities: win the ball in midfield, feed it to a fast, attacking minded right-back (then Yedlin) before rolling it to a striker (in this case) an out of position Brooks) to slide home.

Earlier this week, the winning goal of the USA vs. Iran even from right back Sergino Dest who got past the opponent’s defense and gave a (painful) tap to Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT attacked through their right back the last time they played against the Netherlands and the same could be the case with Sergino Dest this weekend

The third goal of the game, or rather the run-up to it, is also instructive about what the US might do next.

Before Williams’ deflected goal came from a corner, Morris shrugged off Dutchman Bruno Martins Indi in the right midfield after a long kick from Brad Guzan, falling behind on the counterattack and forcing a corner with his shot.

Morris came on the right wing from the substitutes’ bench late in that game, and the USMNT certainly hopes to have more fun with the player currently manning that spot on the field.

Tim Weah is just one of two American players to score in this tournament, and his strength and speed on the flank make him one to watch vs. the Dutch back line. His ability to stretch a defense and provide an immediate option could be even more important if the Netherlands dominate possession.

Of course, Morris (who also assisted Woods’ winner) could also provide the goods this time, as he is part of Gregg Berhalter’s squad and was a late substitute in the tie vs. Wales.

Tim Weah scored the only goal of the USMNT vs. Wales in the World Cup opener for the Americans

The US will also have to contain Memphis Depay, who started on the wing in the 2015 game

While the US managed to turn around their last meeting with the Dutch – beating them for the first time in five attempts – they should be wary of falling behind in the same way they did in 2015.

Huntelaar scored almost parallel goals to his head by losing his marker in the penalty area, and Berhalter’s group will have to contain another dangerous striker on Saturday.

Cody Gakpo is the tournament’s joint top scorer with three goals, and at just 23 years old, he is certainly faster than Huntelaar back in the Amsterdam ArenA.

Whether Berhalter opts for a back four or back five, his defenders will need to keep an eye on the budding star’s movements.

Gregg Berhalter could decide to take a more defensive position against the Dutch

There will be faces on the Dutch side who remember their surprising loss seven years ago.

Depay, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Luuk de Jong and Steven Berghuis were all part of the Dutch selection that day and will be present on Saturday at the behest of current manager Louis Van Gaal.

But the talent gap between the Orange and the Americans has closed somewhat, and those five and their teammates will no longer be considered big favorites.

Pulisic, captain Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah add Champions League pedigree to the starting line-up. Another with European experience, Sergino Dest was born in the Netherlands but rejected overtures from them and committed to the US in 2019.

So, both in terms of status and personnel, this matchup will look radically different from the previous matchup, as the US has a large number of up and coming talent and the Netherlands – finalists in 2010 – enter this round after missing out on the tournament in 2018, just like the USA.

Nevertheless, this Round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium is an opportunity for both sides.

For the US, to repeat the past. And for Holland, to correct it.