The US extends Covid vaccination entry requirement for all travelers until APRIL

Travelers flying to the United States will still need proof of Covid vaccination until at least April as officials stick to the failing pandemic policy.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quietly extended the requirement — which was due to expire this weekend — until April 10.

It means all non-U.S. citizens still have to prove they received at least two vaccine doses — or an accepted single-dose injection like Johnson and Johnson’s.

The move makes America an outlier in the West, where most countries ditched so-called “vaccine passports” months ago when they failed to keep infections down.

There are growing concerns that harmful covid policies are creeping back into American life. Hundreds of thousands of students were forced to wear face masks in class this week as schools reduced their mandates.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has quietly extended the requirement — which was due to expire this weekend — until April 10

The TSA claimed last week that the policy aims to protect American citizens and prevent hospitals from becoming overburdened

As the chart above shows, the introduction of a traveler’s vaccination card on 8 November 2021 did not stop the influx of Covid cases of the Omicron variant during the winter last year

One emergency change sneaked out last week by the TSA claims the policy aims to protect American citizens and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

It was initially introduced in November 2021 during the Omicron wave that spiked infection rates worldwide, as dozens of countries introduced similar restrictions.

But experts have increasingly accepted that Covid vaccines — while highly effective at preventing serious illness — don’t stop infections very well.

Almost all European countries, including the UK, have abolished the measure. Only a handful of countries have kept them, mainly in the Middle East and Africa.

The TSA document reads: “Together with the presidential proclamation and CDC order, this policy is intended to mitigate the risk of Covid-19, including variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, being introduced, transmitted and spread in and by the United States, which may overwhelm the healthcare and public health system in the United States, endanger the health and safety of the American people, and threaten the safety of our civil aviation system.”

The most effective Covid injections – such as those from Moderna and Pfizer – are estimated to provide up to 90 percent protection against death in the months following vaccination.

However, due to the rapid rate at which the virus has mutated over the past year, it is difficult to know exactly how effective the injections are.

Experts agree, regardless of the figure, the vaccines have had a huge protective effect, saving an estimated 3 million American lives and preventing 19 million hospitalizations.

But the injections are significantly less effective at stopping transmission, dropping efficacy below 30 percent three months after immunization.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted last year that the injections “can no longer prevent transmission.”

COVID CASES IN THE US: Covid infections have started to increase nationally in recent weeks, with about 400,000 weekly cases now compared to 300,000 a month ago

US COVID DEATHS: The number of fatalities has leveled off since the summer, a trend attributed to high levels of population immunity

US COVID HOSPITALISATIONS: Hospital admissions among people with Covid have also risen in recent weeks – but pale in comparison to last year. There were an average of about 6,500 admissions for the virus in the US last week, about double the number at the beginning of November

The Biden administration dropped a requirement last June for international travelers to the US to take a negative Covid test, but seems unwilling to give in to the shots.

It technically means people can fly to the US even if they test positive for the virus — as long as they’re vaccinated.

The US announced last week that all passengers coming from China must show a negative test afterwards to keep new variants out.

China abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy in December, sparking an explosive wave that has overwhelmed crematoria and reportedly caused hundreds of millions of infections in a matter of weeks.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) said today that it is actually a Covid variant spreading in the US that is of most concern.

XBB.1.5 – another Omicron spinoff – is behind about 70 percent of new infections in the hardest-hit parts of the US and four in 10 nationally.

It has spread rapidly in recent weeks, accounting for just four percent of US cases in early December, indicating it has a major growth advantage over rival strains.

XBB.1.5 is spreading much faster in the US than anywhere else. In Britain, for example, the rootstock has fallen only one in 20.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid, told a press conference on Wednesday: “We are concerned about the growth upside, particularly in some countries in Europe and in the US…particularly the northeastern United States. , where XBB.1.5 has quickly replaced other circulating variants.

“Our concern is how transmissible it is, … and the more this virus circulates, the more chances it will have to change.”