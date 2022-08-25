The upcoming season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will be the last

Although Netflix has picked up The Umbrella Academy for a fourth season that will continue the story of the Hargreeves family, the next chapter will be the last of the series.

Netflix announced today that Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s live-action adaptation The Umbrella Academy will conclude with the upcoming fourth season in which all of the series’ core cast will return to reprise their roles.

In a statement to Varietyshowrunner Steve Blackman said that: The Umbrella AcademySeason 4 of the Hargreeves is said to bring the Hargreeves’ journey to a “fitting end” after Season 3 left the siblings without their powers in a new timeline. While Netflix is ​​busy The Umbrella Academyis the comics it is based on already outdated, Blackman’s Shared that he knows some of where Way wants to take the Hargreeves in the books, and it stands to reason that we’ll see that in Season 4. At the moment there is no word on when production will start for The Umbrella Academythe fourth season is about to begin.