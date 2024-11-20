With Thanksgiving just a week away, everyone is starting to prepare for the big meal, including Meghan Markle, at least that’s how it was 10 years ago.

In a publication unearthed by Tig’s files, On her now-defunct lifestyle blog, Meghan offered three holiday recipes to her loyal readers.

And, according to Meghan 2014, the menu will leave you ‘the King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts.’

The recipes, which The Suits star admitted, were given to her by ‘Clean Team’ Dr. Alejandro Jünger & Dhru Purohit, included a delicious main dish, salad and healthy dessert.

The British royal, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, began the post by explaining that she “loves” turkey, but sometimes it’s not always suitable for entertaining a small group.

‘I love brined, stuffed and roasted turkey as much as the next person, but if you’re only cooking for two, perhaps a smaller bird is more to your liking, and along with a beautiful side dish and a delicious dessert, you’ll be King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts,” Meghan wrote in the introduction.

She called her recipes “gobbling good cooking” and even wrote that there are no “aftermath of carb coma” in the dishes as they are “clean meals.”

The first recipe Meghan highlighted was an oven-roasted chicken breast complete with mushroom and leek gravy, a slightly different take on traditional turkey.

She writes that the recipe will serve two people and is pretty simple: all it takes is 10 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes in the oven.

To bring the chicken to life, the recipe called for mostly vegetables and garnishes like leeks, chopped thyme, and chopped parsley.

“Mushrooms have been shown to increase vitamin D levels, boost immunity and make a delicious sauce when combined with sautéed leeks and aromatic herbs,” Meghan wrote of the delicious main dish.

“This would be a great meal any time of year, but it’s also a wonderful alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving turkey, in case you didn’t purchase a free-range turkey this year,” he added.

And interestingly, Meghan was roasting a chicken when Prince Harry proposed to her in 2017.

Next on the menu was a salad of roasted pumpkin slices, made with sunflower sauce.

This salad also served two people and took a whopping 45 minutes total to prepare and cook.

However, Meghan assured readers that it was a “great way to enjoy some of last fall’s vegetables.”

But if you can’t get fresh lettuce, you can also use “healthier mixed greens” or even the squash and salsa alone.

“Sunflowers are high in vitamin E (the body’s main fat-soluble antioxidant), magnesium and selenium, and this delicious sauce has many uses, so don’t be surprised if it becomes a regular in your kitchen,” she explained.

And of course, you can’t skip dessert on Thanksgiving, which is why the ‘Clean Team’ came up with a recipe for almond butter bites.

“These little protein-packed treats are not only delicious and taste like dessert, but they’re also easy to make,” Meghan wrote.

‘They keep for a long time and are great to take with you on all your adventures. Nutritious and hunger-satisfying, these truffles make a great breakfast, post-workout snack, mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or dessert,” he continued.

The founder of American Riviera Orchard admitted they were better than eating ‘processed sweets.’

“You can even dip them in chocolate and give them as a nice gift,” she wrote at the time.

“And instead of eating processed sweets this Thanksgiving, use these treats as a delicious, clean alternative.”

And, although Markle’s blog, The Tig, is now dissolved, the mother of two now plans to return to the lifestyle space with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard.

These delicious treats don’t even require time in the oven, as you simply combine the ingredients in a bowl and roll them into one-ounce balls.

Once they are on a plate, you can put them in the refrigerator or freezer to “firm” them.

The company launched in March when it sent famous friends like Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner jars of strawberry jam, but since then, the brand has seemingly gone silent.

The jam was delivered in an aesthetically pleasing bowl of vibrant Sicilian lemons.

However, Meghan has suffered several setbacks in her attempt to register her name and it is unclear when her products will be made public.