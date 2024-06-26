The unseen image shows Kate Middleton taking a photograph of her boyfriend Prince William at the Sandhurst polo match in 2006, four months before she made her first official outing alongside the Royal Family in the passing out parade.

A designer who befriended her late mother Princess Diana has revealed an unseen image of Kate Middleton with Prince William at a polo match in Sandhurst four months before she made an official appearance with the Royal Family.

The photograph was taken by American couturier and bridal wear designer Pat Kerr Tigrett on July 13, 2006, after receiving an invitation to view the charity event.

It shows William, then 24, on horseback in polo gear at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Berkshire, while his girlfriend of three years takes his photograph.

She smiled alongside her parents Carole and Michael and wore a scarlet coat and a black hat that matched the colors of William’s uniform.

The official appearance was considered the strongest sign yet that the couple would marry, but they later separated in April 2007.

Royal fans were heartbroken, but quickly received a boost when the couple got back together a few months later and then married in 2011.

Ms Tigrett appears in another newly revealed image posing alongside Prince William, who she claims gave her her trophy, during the day at Sandhurst.

The designer revealed the images in an interview with MailOnline on the occasion of the sale of three of the late Princess Diana’s dresses.

Tigrett is selling them almost 30 years after she bought the garments at Christie’s famous auction in June 1997, where Diana sold 79 of her evening dresses to raise money for charity.

The designer said of the visit to Sandhurst: “This lovely invitation came from Prince William to attend a polo match at Sandhurst,” she smiles.

‘This beautiful girl was taking photographs of him and it seems that Catherine and the Prince knew each other.

“It was a wonderful occasion and of course Prince William won. He then walked into the VIP tent holding his trophy.

‘We had a very nice conversation about his mother and his ancestral home, Althorp. To my surprise, she presented me with the trophy from her, which I really appreciated.”

Tigrett first met Diana in 1984, when she lived in London’s Regent’s Park with her husband John Tigrett, a Tennessee businessman.

In December 2006, Kate joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and then-Prince Charles at William’s passing out parade at Sandhurst. It was her first official appearance with the Royal Family. Above: Kate sitting with her mother Carole and her father Michael and William’s friends.

Kate walks between her mother and father at William’s passing out parade at Sandringham in December 2006.

Queen Elizabeth II enjoys a fun moment with her grandson Prince William as she watches him during his farewell parade at Sandhurst.

He was introduced to the princess at the home of financier Sir James Goldsmith and his third wife, Lady Annabel.

‘When I met Princess Diana, she was with Prince William. It was before Harry was born,’ she said.

‘I thought, “How young she is, how young to take on such an incredibly impossible responsibility as the future Queen of England.”

“But she was totally charming and very funny and adored her children.”

Their paths crossed over the next 13 years as they attended dances and functions together.

Ms Tigrett paid a total of £80,241 for four of Diana’s dresses: a ballerina-length midnight blue tulle dress by Murray Arbeid; a magenta silk and lace dress by Victor Edelstein; a cream Catherine Walker silk dress and a black Catherine Walker velvet dress with a lace collar.

The car pass for the July 2006 charity polo match at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

American couturier and bridal wear designer Pat Kerr Tigrett (pictured above in 2017). He bought four of Diana’s dresses at Christie’s famous 1997 auction. The couple had known each other since 1984.

Now she sells everything except Catherine Walker’s black velvet dress.

The garments will be sold through Julien’s auction house in Los Angeles on June 27.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris at the end of August 1997.

Mrs Tigrett said: “The phones were ringing like crazy and I just cried.” It was so horrible. She was very loved by many and those children of hers were her life.

“The moment he died, I literally put my dresses away.”

The following year, Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, invited Tigrett to make a documentary about Diana’s wardrobe.

The film was to accompany the exhibition Diana: A Celebration, which was held at the Princess’s ancestral home, Althorp Park, to benefit the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

Tigrett said she was taken to Althorp, where she was shown Diana’s wedding dress and her grave, which is on a small island on the estate.

“I felt very blessed to be able to say goodbye,” she said. “I took pictures of where she was buried, thought about her, prayed for her and read all the wonderful messages written by her family.”