The unluckiest chaps in the world! Men can become allergic to their own ORGASM

A man had to abstain from sex because he was allergic to his own orgasm, doctors have revealed.

The 27-year-old, who was not identified, would suffer flu-like symptoms every time he ejaculated.

His ‘excruciating’ illness, believed to have started a decade earlier, meant he ‘actively avoided’ having sex or even entering into a romantic relationship.

Although it’s a bizarre condition, the man – whose ordeal was published in a medical journal – is not alone.

So far, experts have uncovered nearly 60 cases of men with what has been termed post-orgasm illness syndrome (POIS).

Scientists believe that it is an allergic or autoimmune reaction to their own sperm that is the cause of the men’s disorder.

They can endure fever, coughing, sneezing, muscle weakness – as well as problems with their speech, concentration and memory.

The problems can continue for between two days and a week after they ejaculate, doctors say.

But since so few people are aware of the condition, there could be many more people living with it, researcher Andrew Shanholtzer said.

“A lot of healthcare providers don’t know about it, let alone the public,” said Mr Shanholtzer, of the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in the US.

Post-orgasmic illness syndrome: Everything you need to know POIS, post-orgasm illness syndrome, is a rare disorder in which affected men experience a cluster of negative symptoms after ejaculation. These include severe fatigue, nasal congestion, burning eyes, difficulty concentrating, irritability, depressed mood and flu-like symptoms. They can last from one day to two weeks. POIS often causes men to refrain from masturbation or sex. When having sex, patients often try to avoid ejaculation. The prevalence of POIS is unknown and difficult to determine, as it is likely that many affected individuals do not seek medical attention. Most doctors are unaware of the syndrome and often result in patients being referred to psychiatric professionals. The condition was first reported in 2002, but since then around 50 cases have been investigated in which men experience a range of flu-like and allergic symptoms after ejaculation. There is no consensus on the underlying cause or optimal treatment of POIS – but it is thought that it may be caused by men being allergic to their own semen. Doctors have so far been unable to identify any absolute cure for POIS. Treatment recommendations have included antihistamines, benzodiazepines, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and stimulants.

‘It is more than likely underdiagnosed, with many sufferers out there.’

There is no consensus on the underlying cause of POIS.

But Mr Shanholtzer said the problem can start after an infection or injury to the testicles leads to microscopic amounts of sperm leaking into the bloodstream, which the body then reacts to.

Normally, the sperm has a membrane that separates it from the rest of the body, but if this is damaged, the body can turn on itself.

“The immune cells in the body are trained to attack foreign substances that are present,” said Shanholtzer, a fourth-year medical student and researcher.

“There are special cells called Sertoli cells which nourish and surround sperm and keep it isolated from immune cells.

‘When the Sertoli cells are damaged, the sperm is exposed to the immune system for the first time, and the immune system attacks the sperm as if it were a virus or a foreign bacteria.’

However, his team hope they have now found a way to help these men after treating the 27-year-old.

The man, whose allergies started around the age of 18, had completely given up on romance after developing a cough, runny nose and sneezing, as well as a hives-like rash on his arms every time he orgasmed.

The lymph nodes in his face and neck would also swell up and it got worse the more he climaxed.

“Due to the distressing nature of his symptoms, he actively avoided any sexual activity or romantic relationships,” the team said.

He had seen a wide variety of doctors, including urologists, ear, nose and throat specialists and even infectious disease experts.

His testicles had been scanned and he had had his sperm and hormones analyzed, but all results were normal.

He was also given antibiotics, without success.

The doctors who wrote about the patient in the medical record Urological case reportssaid the condition is often misdiagnosed and men can be subjected to ‘many potentially unnecessary tests and treatments’.

But after trying different antihistamines on their patient, they found that a specific, long-acting one called fexofenadine led to a 90 percent reduction in his symptoms.