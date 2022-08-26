The Umbrella Academy showrunner takes on Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix

We may have just learned that The Umbrella Academy’s next season is the last, but we now also know that showrunner Steve Blackman will develop Netflix series based on the PlayStation game Horizon Zero Dawn. Blackman’s involvement with the upcoming show – and his new multi-year deal with Netflix that also includes development of the sci-fi show orbital — was reported by means of Deadline on Thursday.

“Horizon Zero Dawn and orbital are lofty event-level projects based on characters fans will love and identify with, which is a hallmark of Irish Cowboy productions,” Blackman said in a statement to Deadline. “We are excited to work with Netflix and all of our partners to develop these groundbreaking stories.”

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum BlogBlackman shared a few more thoughts on the Horizon Zero Dawn and orbital shows, though there’s still not a lot of details to grab onto. In one response, he praised: Horizon Zero Dawn and confirmed that Aloy will be the main character:

Why did you want to modify a game like Horizon Zero Dawn and what are you most excited to tell about the game’s story? And will Aloy be the main character in this series? Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with beautiful characters that you don’t often come across in the gaming world’s rank and file. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vibrant world of man and machine on a collision course to oblivion. Their rescue comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea that she holds the key to saving the world. Suffice to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are excited to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers.

We still don’t know Who however, will play Aloy and it is unclear when the show will eventually be released. That said, I’m still cautiously excited about the show. While I personally Horizon games can be clunky and overcrowded with things to do, I really enjoyed the story in both and think they would translate well into a TV adaptation.

It seems we are still a long way from being able to play on the Horizon Zero Dawn show, but before then there should be plenty of other PlayStation adaptations to look at. I have yet to catch not mapped on Netflix, HBOs The last of us will premiere next year, and a Gran Turismo film is scheduled for August 2023. And those are just the adjustments with release dates that we know; there are also turned metal and god of war shows in the making and Ghost of Tsushima, Days gone byand Gravity Rush movies in development.