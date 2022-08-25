The Umbrella Academy is coming to an end after being renewed for fourth and final season on Netflix

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Umbrella Academy superhero series is coming to an end.

The Elliot Page-led hit Netflix show has been renewed for a fourth season, which will be its last, as announced by the streamer on Thursday. The news comes just over two months after the third season premiered on the platform.

Showrunner Steve Blackman assured fans in a statement that this past season will be worthy of its predecessors, saying, “We have a great story ahead of us.”

The ending: popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth season, which will be the last, the streamer announced on Thursday

“I’m so excited that The Umbrella Academy’s incredibly loyal fans can see the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey that we began five years ago,” he said.

“But before we come to that conclusion, we have a great story for Season Four, one that will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the last minute.”

Returning cast members include Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Netflix will announce additional casting news soon.

Good things are coming: Showrunner Steve Blackman assured fans in a statement that the final season will be worthy of its predecessors, saying: ‘We have a great story ahead of us’

Blackman also gave fans an idea of ​​what to expect from last season during a conversation with Netflix’s TUDUM.

Revealing that the siblings are “always up for a challenge,” he added: “There are new enemies that want them wiped out, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.’

In the third season of the show, Page’s character Vanya Hargreeves came out as transgender and transitioning to Viktor Hargreeves – reflecting the personal life of the 35-year-old Juno star, after the actor revealed he is transgender in December 2020.

Changes: In the show’s third season, Elliot Page’s character came out as transgender — reflecting the 35-year-old Juno star’s personal life, after the actor revealed in December 2020 that he is transgender

Page talked about the process when he appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in June, saying that co-creator/showrunner Blackman is “such a wonderful person” and “seemed really excited to be taking it on the show.”

The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a family of seven superhero siblings who fight to save the world.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name, written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.