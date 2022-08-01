The ultra rare Woolworths Marvel Fix-em collectable in circulation set to be worth a fortune

Woolworths has unveiled an “ultra-rare” Fix-em collectible that’s circling stores — and it’s likely to sell for hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars online.

Easily recognizable by fans of Disney’s Marvel franchise, the Infinity Gauntlet is a special extra collectible Fix-em, but there are only 200 available in all of Australia.

Woolworths encourages collectors to double check their collection, as they may already own the limited-edition Fix-em without realizing it.

Woolworths has announced that the rare Fix-em collectible is now circling in stores. There are only 200 available in all of Australia.

Highly recognized by fans of Disney’s Marvel franchise, the Infinity Gauntlet is a special extra collectible Fix-em, but there are only 200 available in all of Australia

In the Marvel Comics, The Infinity Gauntlet is one of the most powerful objects in the universe and is the symbol of a golden left hand.

Fix-ems are reusable woven cloths that can be stuck to a variety of surfaces such as metal, glass, plastic and coated cardboard or paper, or can be permanently ironed onto some fabrics such as denim, cotton and polyester for a long-lasting decorative glow.

The collectables are also made from at least 80 percent recycled content.

Fix-ems are reusable woven cloths that can be stuck to a variety of surfaces such as metal, glass, plastic and coated cardboard or paper, or can be permanently ironed onto some fabrics such as denim, cotton and polyester for a long-lasting decorative glow

There are a total of 36 Fix-ems from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen, Dory, Spider-Man, Groot, and Darth Vader.

Fix-ems are certified as environmentally friendly by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA).

For every $30 spent, customers will receive one Fix-em, with bonus Fix-ems received when purchasing participating products in a $30 store.

For every $30 spent, customers will receive one Fix-em, with bonus Fix-ems received when purchasing participating products at a $30 store

There are a total of 36 Fix-ems from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen, Dory, Spider-Man, Groot and Darth Vader

Woolworths Senior Manager Continuity and Collectibles, Paul Stibbard said: “Since the launch of Fix-ems earlier this month, we have been inspired and impressed by the creativity of our customers who give their everyday belongings a little extra flair with Fix-ems.

“As we begin to see many customers completing their collection, there are still dozens of ultra-rare Fix-ems out there waiting to be picked up.

“We encourage collectors to double-check their collection in case they’ve already collected the ultra-rare Infinity Gauntlet, and look forward to even more creative ways our customers use their Fix-Ems.”