The ultimate Amazon Christmas gift guide for the whole family including beauty treats, phones & toys

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

If you want to save time on Christmas shopping, Amazon has everything you need in one place, often with free delivery.

From your two-year-old niece to your 80-year-old grandmother, you can find a number of gifts that will make all their Christmas dreams come true without leaving the comfort of your own home when you shop at Amazon.

It pays to be organized, literally, as many of the best gifts are currently being discounted. Here are some great offers Amazon gifts for all ages you need to know.

This may only be $20, but don’t underestimate the joy it can bring to a girl or woman. It contains six universally flattering rosy neutrals for every skin tone that stays put for at least 12 hours. The powder can be built up so they can wear it during the day and replenish it at night. Store Give the gift of a hot body with these kettlebells that the recipient can use to get tighter and tighter. Weights range from 5 pounds to 50 pounds and prices include shipping, which is a quarter of the price they paid during the pandemic. Store These powerful yet affordable headphones make every gamer’s dreams come true. They feature 40mm speakers for enhanced gaming audio and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute microphone for clear chat. Comfortable cushioned cushions are suitable for all-day and all-night play. Store

Do you know a fitness addict or someone who wants to get a little healthier? This watch provides excellent motivation whether someone is advanced or a beginner or somewhere in between. Not only does it look chic and minimalist, but it’s also waterproof and has GPS, so it can help with swimming, running and sports where you’re likely to sweat. It tracks calories, heart rate, steps and also recovery functions like sleep. Plus, it has Apple Pay and all your music. Store Boys need to burn off some energy and with this weapon they can run around and have fun. Pump the hopper to fill the blaster and press the trigger to fire at a rate of up to 110 FPS with no batteries required. It comes with 30 nerf rounds so the receiver can reload and go again. Store Block out the noise and stay focused on the music with Adaptive Noise Canceling that blocks out all nearby noise so you can focus on the music. Noise cancellation this effective is normally only found on headphones costing more than $200. It also has Ambient Aware technology that helps you walk safely through busy streets by amplifying ambient noise. Store

This luxurious mud mask is infused with Aloe Vera and Jojoba Oil that will aid in deep and thorough cleansing of your face and body while helping to improve radiance and overall smoothness. On the face, it’s great for blackheads and pimples. Simply scoop out, apply, leave on for 10 minutes and wash off for a luxurious self-care ritual. Store Compatible with Apple and Android, these are professional-sounding earbuds that deliver powerful, balanced sound – now for less than $100 instead of $149.95. Available in blue, red or black, they’re iconic in style and they cancel out noise better than any other earbud on the market. Store Kids love making dens and this one is better than most because it’s space themed so it’s doubly cool. The best thing about this gift is that it encourages children to read or talk in it, giving adults some peace and quiet. And it’s currently half price! Store

Ideal for both those who love to travel and those who like to kick back with a hard drink and ponder life’s big questions, these globe etched glasses are stunning. A cute gift for under $20, they are made of high quality lead-free crystal and hand blown with an extra thick base to be sturdy and durable. Store This wallet is sleek and feels great as it is made from 100 percent high quality leather. But the reason to get this over others is that it has advanced low frequency RFID blocking technology in the lining of the wallet. This technology is specifically designed to protect credit card and identification information from unauthorized scams. It also has an extra fold-out ID pocket Store When it comes to hair dryers, Dyson is the best of the best. This new special gift edition includes Dyson Supersonic in Prussian blue and rich copper, with a Dyson-designed storage case. Drying time is super fast thanks to a controlled high speed jet of air powered by the Dyson digital motor V9 and combined with Air Multiplier technology. Intelligent heat control protects your hair’s natural shine. Store