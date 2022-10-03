The UK’s global excuses for its homegrown problems

This article is an on-site version of our Trade Secrets newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Monday

Welcome to Trade Secrets. I know. I KNOW. I promised you and myself that, despite moving to London over the summer, I wouldn’t be writing about the UK on a regular basis. But come on, it’s compulsive stuff for international economics watchers. Even my comrades in the newsletter of the excellent Unhedged, who tend to shun commentary on non-American topics (as opposed to un-American, which is something else), succumbed on Friday. I’m looking at the UK’s excuse for the currency collapse (now reversed) and bond collapse (very much not reversed) from an international perspective, i.e. it is a local manifestation of a global problem. mapped waters deals with sterling’s historic week.

The Truss Fund Running Out of Capital

Something to celebrate for Liz Truss: As of today, October 3, she has survived 27 days in office. That’s three times longer than the nine days clocked in 1553 by Lady Jane Grey, England’s shortest reigning monarch, though still less than the record 118 days as prime minister administered by George Canning in 1827 (Canning had at least case a good excuse, suddenly dying while on duty).

From international aspiring copy for reform-led growth to global cautionary tale in a month is quite a storyline. The Truss administration has tried to blame the international situation for the problems, an excuse previously used by Prime Minister Gordon Brown (two years, 318 days), who continued to insist that the 2008 banking crisis “started in America.” So, a week after the ‘mini’ budget and the unfunded tax cuts, let’s take a step back and look at the international situation and ask: is this excuse reasonable? Are all advanced economies having problems with currencies and sovereign debt, with the UK the first to leave?

Rising US interest rates and the energy shock on top of pandemic-related spending have certainly made it tough for everyone. The European Systemic Risk Board, in charge of macroprudential concerns about financial stability in the EU, recently issued a: general warning about increased risk. As Adam Tooze summarizes: herethere are many legitimate concerns about global bond markets.

But while the UK struggled just like everyone else, handing out unfunded tax cuts and promising more future ideological incompetence. Even Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement on Monday that he was reversing the decision to scrap the top tax rate after protests by Conservative MPs will not, I think, restore investor confidence in the Truss government. Even the magnitude of the remaining package of tax cuts to create a sense of fiscal irresponsibility will persist.

With the simultaneous decline in sterling and government bond prices last week, people referred to the UK as an emerging market. But the UK’s structural advantages make the comparison a bit silly and underscore how astonishing and unnecessary the crash was. Contrary to popular belief that it is no longer a reserve currency (for what it is worth to be a “reserve currency”, which is debatable), IMF data show that sterling accounts for nearly 5 percent of global foreign exchange reserves. That’s a higher percentage than the Swiss, Australian and Canadian currencies combined, much larger than the Chinese renminbi, barely below the yen allotment and certainly above the UK’s share of current global GDP of about 3 percent (the equivalent numbers of the euro were 15 percent and nearly 19 percent). The UK borrows in sterling: write-downs don’t increase the debt burden. It has never defaulted on its national debt. The markets traditionally have a lot of leeway.

After the global financial crisis, the government of David Cameron (who seemed pretty bad to me at the time, but was a cracker of Platonic philosopher-kings compared to this bunch) made the opposite mistake of Truss, starting with a totally unnecessary fiscal tightening, claiming that the UK ran into debt problems thanks to increased borrowing to deal with the banking problems in the GFC. The fact that it failed to meet those fiscal targets and yet the markets were completely unaffected, as with any advanced economy that borrowed and controlled its own currency (i.e. not Greece), indicates that this alarmism was totally misplaced.

Truss used that slack – probably diminished by the loss of credibility from the Brexit mishandling, but certainly still substantial – and went much further. The UK’s stubborn moves caused contagion in the international bond market last week, which would not have happened without underlying issues. But a simple look at bond spreads against not only US Treasuries, but also German and French debt, mapped by Worldgovernmentbonds.comconfirms that it is the UK that has the serious problem.

Over the past two weeks, France, Ireland and the Netherlands have delivered budgets. France, in particular, contained significant new spending related to the energy shock. None caused a market collapse. And in terms of policy contagion, let’s face it, if other advanced economies thought about announcing unfunded tax cuts, they certainly aren’t now.

The UK has a high but not crippling debt-to-GDP ratio – it’s comfortable lower than in France. What the past few decades suggest is that markets are a bit forgiving of one-time increases in debt, whether that’s to pay for the GFC bank bailouts, income support during the coronavirus pandemic or absorb the cost of the energy shock to households. and companies. What terrifies them is the sense that the government lacks a credible path to fiscal stability, nor the political consensus to achieve one. This was the same reason why the UK, again the only one of the advanced economies, had to borrow from the IMF in 1976.

The excuse about international trends is weak. The UK has some advantages over other advanced economies in some respects, and certainly over emerging markets, and it has still managed to make a mini-budget. A happy 27 day birthday to Liz Truss. If she survives three days into the new year, I reckon she’ll stumble past Canning’s record of 118 days. Ladies and gentlemen, please place your bet.

mapped waters

It was a historic week for the British pound and what could be the beginning of a spiral of credibility crisis for the Truss administration.

Kwarteng’s announcement of a £45 billion debt-funded package of tax cuts last Monday brought the pound to a record low of $1,035 against the US currency – the lowest since the pound’s decimalization in 1971 – before recovering slightly on Friday. That was lower than when it fell to its lowest point in 31 years after the Brexit vote in 2016, as the chart below shows.

What shocked the markets the most was not only the new loan proposal, but also the arrogant way in which Kwarteng and Truss have sidelined major institutions designed to protect the economy, such as the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility.

All this, critics say, is proof that the government has screwed up its great economic moment, explains my colleague George Parker. (Jennifer Creery)

Investors withdrew a record $70 billion from emerging markets this year, further evidence of the pressure being exerted on debt countries by higher US rates and the strong dollar.

A rare, clear example of international collaboration in critical goods supply chains, spotted in the wild when Japan pledged to subsidize US chip maker Micron to invest in its Hiroshima plant.

Brazil has voted for a new president, affecting South America’s attitudes towards trade and trade agreements. If left-wing challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins as expected, the EU should be more willing to finalize its draft trade deal with Mercosur, but Lula may want changes to intellectual property and public procurement provisions.