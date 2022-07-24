The UK needs a coherent economic strategy

The writer is a former chief economist at Goldman Sachs and was the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer

It has now been more than 12 years since the Conservative Party returned to power. As members ponder their fourth leader at the time, the country desperately needs their pick – and our next prime minister – to have a credible vision of how to tackle significant challenges.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the remaining candidates, need to think about how they would put the UK on a more constructive path than that followed after the economic devastation of the 2008 financial crisis – backdrop to the party’s first election victory two years later.

Since then, UK gross domestic product figures have been disappointing, but not spectacular. Employment growth has been surprisingly positive, albeit largely low-paid. But it’s also highly unproductive: annual productivity growth is about a third of that of the previous 15 years. Unless we repeat our workforce expansion or productivity rises significantly, the UK’s own growth will quickly slow down.

One of the problems is that when the country voted for Brexit, “taking back control” from Brussels meant losing control of the workforce. The end of free movement, exacerbated by Covid-19, has led to more job vacancies. And without an increase in productivity, the levers of monetary and fiscal policy to boost our economic performance are extremely limited.

For now, the only constructive role monetary policy can play is to drive inflation, which could mean deliberately weakening demand and thereby short-term cyclical economic growth. Without it, the longer-term growth challenge will be even more difficult.

Fiscal policy can play a broader role, but the incoming prime minister should think carefully about what that should be. Tax cuts, the dominant topic of the leadership campaign, should be judged on whether they will stimulate cyclical demand in the economy or on the supply side. In the current circumstances, the cyclical effects would almost certainly lead to an even sharper monetary tightening by the Bank of England.

So what’s the point of the immediate tax cuts being advocated by most of the leadership candidates? They would only be justified if proven to increase supply or productivity. And even then, the question is whether they are affordable at the moment, given the broader societal challenges.

The evidence that corporate tax cuts will boost investment is not clear. Yes, they will increase corporate income, as they have for the past 15 years, but this has not translated into higher capital expenditures. One of my broader concerns after the crisis is that many of the rules of traditional economics education no longer apply. Strong corporate earnings, as well as low interest rates, are a textbook recipe for strong investments, but lately they have found their way into returns for shareholders and executives. Undoubtedly, this conundrum is at the heart of the productivity and low real wage dilemma that haunts the UK economy.

What fiscal policy should do is increase productivity, rather than fuel demand. This can be done by providing incentives for real risk-taking business investments, such as venture capital, and much-needed infrastructure. It also requires a more imaginative approach to government spending.

Sunak, the former chancellor and future leader, had a pre-pandemic policy of borrowing only for investment spending, but the country now requires bolder government action. To cope with our infectious disease risks, education challenges, regional imbalances, leveling and massive infrastructure needs, an ambitious government would increase its planned investments in a highly transparent way – to allow financial markets to assess the potential stimulus for future growth.

Monetary and fiscal policy aside, the new prime minister must be more sincere about turning global Britain’s twin goals and leveling it into a reality. First, we urgently need a credible, independent British role in the world, otherwise we risk becoming increasingly dependent on the US.

Second, unless the government gets serious about Britain’s massive regional imbalances, it will get little respect from the disaffected regions. Internal struggles must not stand in the way of the name, branding, promotion and, above all, the implementation of this agenda. Speeding up devolution is a good start.

The next prime minister is elected by a very small part of the population. If he or she is not focused on the long-term interests of the nation, they will not last much longer than the previous one.