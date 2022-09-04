The UK energy crisis is a burden of war

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The UK has rightly supported the Ukrainian cause in its war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Today’s rising gas prices are as much a weapon in Putin’s struggle as missiles aimed at Ukraine and, like them, will kill. It would be a crime and a folly to disproportionately drop the domestic cost of war on the least fortunate. Solidarity in sharing these burdens is mandatory. So is the willingness to shed shibboleths. In times of war, markets are not sacred. Price controls, even rationing, should be on the table.

The price of natural gas is almost five times as high as a year ago. The result is a distribution shock, a terms of trade shock (as the UK is a major net importer of gas), a general price shock, with inflation likely to reach 20 percent, and a contracting shock to gross domestic product.

The distribution shock is the most important. According to ING, even with the measures already taken by the government, energy costs could rise from 12 percent of disposable household income for the lowest decile in 2021 to 41 percent between October 2022 and September 2023. Even at the sixth decile, the can go from 4 to 14 percent of disposable income. This would be a huge (and hugely unequal) pressure on people’s real incomes. According to the Resolution Foundation, the UK will experience the largest two-year decline in median non-retired real disposable income after housing costs in 100 years.

Clearly, losses to less affluent households on this scale would be morally and politically intolerable. So are costs to businesses and likely reductions in spending and gross domestic product. Something has to be done and it has to be huge, given the magnitude of this shock. So what should it be?

A standard, professionally approved package exists. It is, as IMF staff recently reiterated, to allow price signals to work freely and target the vulnerable. That approach would certainly be better than the regressive tax cuts discussed in the Tory leadership contest. But this is one of those situations where a difference in degree is a difference in nature. A price increase that is manageable for most of the population is one thing. A price increase that brings such high costs to almost everyone, while yielding huge windfalls for a few producers, is quite another.

These price increases are unnecessarily and unsustainably large. It is also difficult to direct help without creating a cliff between those who are being helped and those who are not. not in the last place, it is very difficult to direct help in such a way that differences in family situations are taken into account. None of this matters much if the price increases were smaller. But these are too big. The country cannot allow many millions without the energy they need, especially in winter.

So, what’s there to do? Torsten Bell argued in the FT that we should limit energy prices below current market rates. I agree with that. Indeed, we need to do this while targeting support to the most vulnerable, as it certainly makes sense, in terms of incentives and limiting fiscal costs, to allow a significant, albeit limited, price increase.

The UK has the great advantage of not being heavily dependent on foreign gas sources. On the contrary, almost half of the total supply comes from the British continental shelf. Furtheronly 44 percent of electricity is generated by gaswith a further 43 percent coming from “carbon-free” sources (nuclear and renewables).

So, while imported gas is a big tail, there’s no reason at all why it should wag the energy dog. As an emergency measure, the government can and should impose price controls on domestic gas producers and producers of nuclear and renewable electricity. These prices should be significantly higher than before the war, but not at the current “Putin level”. The government should also subsidize the price of gas imports up to these controlled levels. These controls (and subsidies) should end when import prices fall, which they certainly will.

The government will also have to finance the intended subsidies and targeted assistance to the vulnerable. Again, as in wartime, this must be done through additional loans and taxes on the wealthy, justified as a special and temporary ‘solidarity levy’. This will not sit well with many members of the Conservative Party. Still, the new prime minister must remember that this electorate should never be their concern again. The nation as a whole certainly is.

This is war. The government must act. Crafting is not enough. Go big. Be brave.

