The UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 now has only SIX stadiums in England in the running

The United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028 is set to include just six stadiums in England – with some big name grounds missing.

According to The timesAnfield, Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Elland Road are big omissions from the list of stadiums to host Euro 2028, which may come as a surprise to many.

Instead of these reasons, there are some shock entries on the list which will be considered as hosting Europe’s best soccer nations.

Great Britain and Ireland’s 2028 bid is set to have just six English stadiums – with Anfield (pictured) not in the running due to the size of the pitch being too small

Elland Road (L) and Emirates Stadium (R) are two of the big grounds to miss out on hosting

Stadium MK, home of League One MK Dons, is one of the shock names vying to host matches in the tournament

EURO 2028 STADIUM SHORTLIST Wembley Stadium Villa Park London Stadium St. James’ Park Etihad Stadium Stadium of Light Bramley Moore Dock Stadium MK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Old Trafford

Anfield and Stamford Bridge are not permitted to host matches at Euro 2028 due to the size of their pitches.

Where the likes of Elland Road have not been given the necessary time and resources to play games by their local authorities.

The biggest shock of the shortlist is that Stadium MK, the home of MK Dons, is among those in with a chance of making the tournament.

Officially opened in 2007, the stadium has a capacity of 30,500, meaning plenty of fans will be able to get in to watch some of Europe’s biggest football stars.

Stadium MK has experience of hosting a major summer tournament, having played four matches during UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

These matches included one of the semi-finals, when Germany beat France 2–1 in front of 28,000 people.

According to the report, the current shortlist of stadiums in England that could be asked to host stands at ten.

Old Trafford hosted the opening match of the women’s EURO 2022 tournament

As well as Stadium MK, the list includes Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Everton’s proposed Bramley Moore Dock ground, due for completion in time for the 2024-25 season – alongside the usual suspects.

Wembley Stadium, Villa Park, London Stadium, St. James’ Park, Etihad, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium make up the list set to be whittled down to six by UEFA.

It is believed that Ireland will have two host stadiums during the competition, with the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park being used, and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have one host stadium each.

However, it is not a foregone conclusion that Great Britain and Ireland will host in 2028, as Turkey remains in contention to host the tournament instead.