The tweets shared by Matt Taibbi exposing Twitter’s Hunter Biden laptop cover-up

What you are about to read is the first in a series based on thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter.

The ‘Twitter Files’ tell an incredible story from one of the world’s largest and most influential social media platforms. It’s a Frankensteinian story about a human-built mechanism that grew out of the designer’s control.

Twitter, in its conception, was a brilliant tool to enable instant mass communication, enabling true real-time global conversation for the first time.

Early on, Twitter more than lived up to its mission statement, giving people “the ability to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.”

However, as time progressed, the company was slowly forced to add those barriers. Some of the first speech mastery tools were designed to combat spam and financial fraudsters.

The Twitter files were shared by journalist Matt Taibbi, pictured, on behalf of the company’s new owner, Elon Musk

Slowly, over time, Twitter employees and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders started asking the company to manipulate speech too: first a little, then more often, then constantly.

By 2020, requests from affiliated actors to remove tweets were routine. One executive wrote to the other, “More to review from the Biden team.” The answer would come back: “Treated.”

Both celebrities and strangers could be removed or reviewed on behalf of a political party: both parties had access to these tools. In 2020, for example, requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored.

However: This system was not in balance. It was based on contacts. Because Twitter was and is overwhelmingly staffed by people of one political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right.

The resulting impact on content moderation decisions is visible in the documents you will read. However, it is also the assessment of multiple current and former high-level executives.

Okay, there was more throat clearing about the process, but hell, let’s jump ahead.

The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story.

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS, an exposé based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop:

Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it could be “unsafe.” They even blocked transmission via direct message, a tool that has so far been reserved for extreme cases, such as child pornography.

White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was banned from accessing her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who boiled: “At least pretend you care about the next 20 days. gives.’

This prompted policy officer Caroline Strom to send a polite WTF question. Several staff noted that there was tension between the communications/policy teams, who had little/less control over moderation, and the security/trust teams:

Strom’s post included the response that the laptop story had been removed for violating the company’s “hacked materials” policy:

While several sources recalled hearing about a “general” warning from federal law enforcement that summer about potential foreign hacks, there’s been no evidence — as far as I’ve seen — of any government involvement in the laptop story. That could indeed be the problem…

The decision was made at the highest level of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role.

‘They just did it as a freelancer’, a former employee described the decision. ‘Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours almost everyone realized that it wouldn’t work. But no one had the guts to reverse it.’

You can see the confusion in the next lengthy exchange, which ends with Gadde and former Head of Trust and Security Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes: ‘I’m struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe’

At the time, “everyone knew this was f*cked,” said one former employee, but the response was essentially to make mistakes by continuing to ramble.

Former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman asks, “Can we truthfully argue that this is part of the policy?”

To which former deputy general counsel Jim Baker again appears to be advising not to stay on track, as ‘caution is advised’:

In a humorous conversation on Day 1, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna contacts Gadde to kindly suggest she jump on the phone to talk about the “backlash in the speech.” Khanna was the only Democratic official I could find in the files who expressed concern.

Gadde is quick to reply and immediately dives into the weeds of Twitter policy, unaware that Khanna is more concerned about the Bill of Rights:

Khanna tries to redirect the conversation to the First Amendment, which is generally hard to find in the records:

Within a day, Public Policy Chief Lauren Culbertson receives a gruesome letter/report from Carl Szabo of the research firm NetChoice, which had already questioned 12 congressmen – 9 Rs and 3 Democrats, from the House Judiciary Committee to Rep. Judy Chu’s office.”

NetChoice informs Twitter that a “carnage” awaits in the upcoming Hill hearings, with members saying it’s a “tipping point,” and complaining that technology has “got so big they can’t even regulate themselves, so the government needs to possible intervention’.

Szabo reports to Twitter that some Hill figures are characterizing the laptop story as ‘tech’s Access Hollywood moment’

Twitter files continued: ‘THE FIRST AMENDMENT IS NOT ABSOLUTE’ Szabo’s letter contains chilling passages that reflect the attitude of Democratic lawmakers. They want ‘more’ moderation, and as for the Bill of Rights, it’s ‘not absolute’

An astonishing subplot to the Twitter/Hunter Biden laptop affair was how much was done without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, and how long it took for the situation to “snap out” (as one ex-employee put it), even after Dorsey jumped in .

There are multiple instances in the files of Dorsey stepping in to question suspensions and other moderation actions, for accounts across the political spectrum.

The problem with the “hacked materials” ruling, several sources said, was that it normally required an official/law enforcement finding of a hack. But such a finding never appears in what one executive describes as a “whirling” 24-hour, company-wide mess.

It’s been a whirlwind for me for 96 hours as well. There’s a lot more to come, including answers to questions about things like shadow banning, boosting, follower count, the fate of various individual accounts, and more. These issues are not limited to the political right.