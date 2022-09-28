The Try Guys Ned Fulmer and wife Ariel wearing wedding rings amid cheating allegations

Ned Fulmer, the former star of the popular YouTube show The Try Guys and his wife look to be still working on their marriage with the pair having been pictured still wearing their wedding rings, in the wake of a cheating scandal involving the couple.

Fulmer, 35, is married to Ariel Fulmer, who has made frequent appearances on the YouTube show with more than eight million subscribers.

Both were seen wearing wedding rings on Wednesday as well as being spotted walking out of their house together, while taking kids on the school run in separate cars.

Ned Fulmer was exposed as cheater as he was pictured kissing his producer Alexandria Herring when a sharp-eyed clubgoer recorded the pair making out.

He has since been removed from the popular YouTube channel which has almost 8 million subscribers after pictures were released that showed him bring intimate with the producer in a nightclub in New York City.

Wife, Ariel released a statement soon after Ned got the sack in which she requested privacy as they deal with the fallout.

‘Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.’

The couple also hosted a podcast together called Baby Steps – an unvarnished look at how they raise their ‘Instagram-worthy family’. The couple have two children together.

The scandal appears to have unfolded particularly quickly after a fellow clubgoer spotted Ned Fulmer with his arms around Herring.

The couple have both released statements on their Instagram including this one from Ned

Ariel Fulmer posted her own statement in which she requested privacy

The clubgoer contacted a Reddit user who appears to be Herring’s fiance, Will Thayer. He then posted the messages he received to prove that Fulmer and Herring were making out.

‘So basically I went out to Niagara the club last night and saw her making out with Ned from the try guys, I have video if needed,’ said the unnamed accuser in messages to Thayer.

Thayer then asked the person where it occurred before being told ‘the entire time they were making out. He was touching her too all that stuff.’

Fulmer was exposed cheating with his producer Alexandria Herring (pictured with her fiance Will Thayer) when when a sharp-eyed clubgoer recorded the pair making out

Herring’s fiance posted the messages he received on Reddit to prove that she had cheated on him with married Fulmer

While the posts to Reddit only show grabs from the video and not the videos themselves, this was apparently enough for Thayer to conclude his fiancé had been unfaithful with Fulmer.

Thayer then said he spoke to Fulmer’s wife Ariel for an hour about the allegations before he deleted all pictures with Herring from his Instagram and made his account private.

Much of it appeared to be unproven speculation until recently when the Try Guys released an official statement on their Instagram confirming Fulmer was no longer with the group.

Will Thayer (right), the ex-fiancé of The Try Guys producer Alex Herring who had an affair with married Try Guy Ned Fulmer, toasts to the end of his engagement following revelations about the scandal

‘Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change,’ the statement read.

The statement from the group, which boasts over 7.8 million subscribers on Youtube, was backed up by a following statement from Fulmer, who admitted the affair.

‘Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,’ Fulmer said.

‘The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention,’ he continued.

The pair were seen loved-up across their content and co-host a podcast together called Baby Steps – they even released a cookbook last year together called ‘The Date Night Cookbook.’

Fulmer, pictured here with Ariel, was known for consistently talking about his wife in his content

The group started at Buzzfeed in 2014 and was co-founded by Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang

The Try Guys released a statement Tuesday evening about Fulmer’s abrupt departure following revelations about the affair

Fulmer and his wife share two sons: Wesley, who was born in April 2018, and Finley, born in November 2020.

The group, which started at Buzzfeed in 2014 when the four men including Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang were employees at the publication and started creating videos trying new things.

Herring starred in a separate Youtube show called Food Babies but also served as a producer for the Try Guys.

Ned and Ariel on a recent Mexican vacation. The pair has found myriad ways to commodify their ultra instagramable marriage

Prior to confirmation of the affair and Fulmer’s release from the company, online speculation about the extra-marital scandal snowballed for days.

It is unclear is Alex Herring remains in the employee of The Try Guys, a group, which started at Buzzfeed in 2014 when the four men including Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang began making videos of themselves trying new things.

Fans of the show noticed something was suspicious when Fulmer did not appear in recent Try Guys videos, missed out on podcast episodes and even appeared to have been edited out of some videos.

Ariel also missed out on recent episodes of You Can Sit With Us, a podcast comprised of each of the Try Guys’ wives.

A progression of DMs from an anonymous account reveal to Herring’s former fiance Will Thayer that she was at a club, making out, with Fulmer

The account sent Thayer video and photographic evidence of the salacious encounter, which he posted online to expose the pair

Herring and Fulmer were out late at a downtown NYU bar after a concert earlier in the evening