The Try Guys creators break their silence on host Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal

The founders of the popular YouTube show The Try Guys said they were shocked and saddened to learn that their co-host Ned Fulmer was cheating on his wife with an employee, and explained why they decided to fire him from their company.

Fulmer will be edited from most of their unbroadcast material, the founders said, and erased from marketing and publicity work.

The trio – Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang – posted a video on their YouTube channel on Monday, alerting their 7.8 million subscribers to the latest developments.

They confirmed that they were warned on Labor Day about the existence of footage of their co-founder, Fulmer, passionately kissing Alexandria Herring, who is a producer for their show.

The three said Fulmer was fired from their company on September 16.

The Try Guys – from left: Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger – posted a video on their YouTube channel on Monday confirming that they fired their colleague Ned Fulmer from their company after he had an affair with an employee.

Ned Fulmer (left) admitted to having a long-term affair with Alexandria Herring (right)

“Ned confirmed the reports and has since confirmed that this had been going on for a while, which was obviously very shocking to us,” said Habersberger, 35.

“And we want to let you know that we had no idea this was going on.

“All that information was as shocking to us as it has been to you this week.”

Fulmer, 35, is married to Ariel Fulmer, who is a regular on the YouTube show, and the couple have two young sons.

Fulmer and his wife also co-hosted a podcast called Baby Steps – an unvarnished look at how they’re raising their “Instagram-worthy family.”

Yang, who has a long-standing relationship with Olympic gold-winning swimmer Matthew McLean, said the three of them were devastated by the damage Fulmer had done to their company and brand.

“From the jump, we were acutely aware of how inconsistent this was with the values ​​of the company we built and those of everyone who works here,” said a noticeably angry Yang, 36.

“This is something we have taken very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug.

“That’s not who we are, nor what we stand for.”

Ned Fulmer is pictured with wife Ariel before being caught cheating at a New York City club with a producer of his show

Yang, Kornfeld and Habersberger spoke of their shock and sadness at Fulmer’s actions

Kornfeld, 32, struggled to contain his emotion as he spoke of the pain and sadness they felt at Fulmer’s actions.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we’re feeling right now,” he said.

“It’s hard to revisit old videos that we love and are proud of.

“We lose a friend, we lose someone with whom we built a business, with whom we have countless memories.”

Habersberger explained that they had commissioned an independent investigation into Fulmer’s actions and concluded that they could no longer work with him.

“Right now we can’t talk about the details of the assessment, but suffice it to say that we discovered that Ned had been in contact with, well, behavior that was inappropriate for our team and we knew we couldn’t move forward with him.” he said. .

Kornfeld went on to explain how they removed Fulmer from their shows.

“In a few weeks, that would have included removing his section from videos, digitally removing him from others, and choosing not to use him in our merch threads,” Kornfeld said.

“There are several videos that we have considered completely unedited.

“You’ll never see them and that’s because of his involvement.

“And that’s a decision that cost us a lot of money.”

He said the three of them had decided it was worth the cost, but added that they all “worked with our editors to find creative solutions for the footage.”

Producer Alexandria Herring (pictured with her fiancé Will Thayer) was caught on camera making out with married YouTube star Ned Fulmer. Thayer was approached by someone who saw Haring and Fulmer together

The three stressed that families were involved and urged fans of the channel not to defame the woman.

“We also want to remind you that the Internet tends to be much stricter with women than with men,” Yang said.

“So please, we ask you to show kindness.”

Kornfeld concluded: “We were, of course, incredibly shocked and deeply hurt by it all.

“This is someone we’ve built a brand and business with for eight years.

“We feel sad, not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us.”

The saga began when a sharp-eyed person in a New York City club recorded the making out of Fulmer and Haring.

The bar-goer contacted a Reddit user, who turns out to be Herring’s fiancée, Will Thayer.

He then posted the messages he received to prove that Fulmer and Haring were making out.

“So basically I went to club Niagara last night and saw her kiss Ned from the try guys, I have video if needed,” the unnamed prosecutor said in messages to Thayer.

Thayer then asked the person where it happened before being told “all the time they were making out.” He touched her all those things too.’

Try Guys started in 2014 when the members, then employees at Buzzfeed, started creating content that revolved around them and trying new things

Although the posts on Reddit only show extracts from the video and not the videos themselves, this was apparently enough for Thayer to conclude that his girlfriend had cheated on him.

Thayer said he spent an hour talking to Fulmer’s wife Ariel about the allegations before deleting all photos with Herring from his Instagram and making his account private.

Much of it seemed unproven speculation until recently when the Try Guys released an official statement on their Instagram confirming that Fulmer was no longer with the group.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we see no way forward together. Thank you for your support in navigating this change,” the statement read.

The statement from the group, which has more than 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube, was supported by a subsequent statement from Fulmer, who admitted to the affair.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual working relationship. I’m sorry for the pain my actions may have caused the boys and the fans, but especially Ariel,” Fulmer said.

“All that matters now is my marriage and my children, and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” he continued.

The pair were seen as loved for their content and even released a cookbook together last year called ‘The Date Night Cookbook’.

Fulmer, pictured here with Ariel, was known for consistently speaking about his wife in his content

The group started at Buzzfeed in 2014 and was co-founded by Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang

Shortly after, Ariel Fulmer posted a statement on her Instagram that read, “Thank you to everyone who has contacted me – it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we ask now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our children.”

Fulmer and his wife have two sons: Wesley, born in April 2018, and Finley, born in November 2020.

The group, which started at Buzzfeed in 2014 when the four men were collaborators at the publication and started making videos to try new things.

Haring starred in a separate YouTube show called Food Babies, but also served as a producer for the Try Guys.

Fans of the show noticed something suspicious when Fulmer didn’t appear in recent Try Guys videos, missed podcast episodes, and even appeared to have been edited out of some videos.

Ariel also missed recent episodes of You Can Sit With Us, a podcast featuring all the women of the Try Guys.