The truth is that schools do little to reduce inequality

The writer is a senior fellow at the Institute for Government

One of the victims of Covid was exam season in the UK, which was canceled for two years due to lockdowns. Instead, A levels were set by schools, with little external moderation and, unsurprisingly, skyrocketed, meaning far more young people than usual were in highly selective universities. This year, the government embarked on the painful task of resetting and draining the system. That inevitably meant more missed university offers, leaving students and parents in trouble.

However, it’s important to remember that the post-Covid resumption of this annual bunfight over places at the most selective or “high-rate” institutions primarily affects only a small segment of society. Around five times more students of the highest income quintile ends up at these high-rate universities, with all the future benefits that entails, than from the lowest income quintile.

A extensive overview from the Institute of Fiscal Studies earlier this month showed how social inequality is embedded in the education system. There has been virtually no change in the school “deprivation gap” between children who receive free school meals and their peers over the past 20 years. The belief that education can somehow “fix” inequality seems unfounded.

That does not mean that policy makers in education should not take inequalities into account in their decisions. It is certainly possible to make society even more unjust by making it easier to buy access to premium institutions. We can see this in the rest of the UK with grammar schools, which are dominated by the children of parents who can afford tutoring, and where those from low-income families do particularly poorly. And, of course, we see it with the continued power exercised by those who are privately educated.

In addition, as the IFS points out, the funding system for English schools has become significantly less progressive over the past decade and the adult skills system is in shambles, making it all the more difficult to reduce inequalities. Budget cuts have also taken their toll: The financial gap between private and public schools has doubled since 2010. inequality.

For starters, in a free, liberal society, it is not possible or desirable to prevent parents from doing all they can to support their children, and inevitably those with more resources will find ways to play the system and take advantage. The UK will not follow China in attempt to ban private lessons. It is also true that any improvement in state schools will benefit all students, rich and poor. Overall, the school system has gotten better in recent decades, but the disadvantage gap has remained the same. We can hardly expect schools to consciously not support the better students.

Politicians of all parties like the idea that education is the answer to inequality. It is intuitively plausible, appeals to those who see personal merit and hard work as the primary cause of wealth disparities, and avoids talking about the real problems. But the reality is that states can only meaningfully reduce inequality by providing substantial financial support to those who need it, through the social security system or through labor market interventions. The most equal countries in the world are not those with the best education systems, but those with more redistributive social policies.

At the moment financial aid in England is becoming less generous. Arbitrary benefit ceilings introduced by the government in 2016 are combined with an inflationary crisis to push more and more people into very deep poverty and poverty. It is ridiculous to expect schools to rescue a situation where children suffer from hunger and cold in overcrowded, dilapidated homes. If we as a society really care about reducing poverty, we have some obvious levers that we leave untouched.

All this does not mean that education is not vital to society and the economy. Underinvestment, particularly in upper secondary and tertiary vocational education, is a cause of the multi-faceted productivity challenge in the UK. Better educated citizenship is a noble goal that brings many benefits to a society. But once a country is out of full access to education, education will do little to reduce inequality if all the major causes of that inequality remain. Pretending to do this keeps us from recognizing what really needs to change.