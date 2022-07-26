The truth about growing up as a gay Pacific Islander, as told by Tony Fretton, in wake of Manly saga

A gay Samoan-Australian youth worker explained what it was like to grow up in a closet in a deeply Christian Pacific Island family and how homophobia in the community is a myth.

Tony K Fretton, a Melbourne community leader, was revealed against his will on social media at the age of 17, in what was a traumatic experience.

But Mr Fretton told the Daily Mail Australia that he was still welcomed with open arms by his ultra-religious family and friends – and even by his grandfather, a Christian preacher.

“My parents’ only concern was that they wanted me to have children, that was it,” recalled Mr. Fretton, the founder of PacificX a mental health service for young LGBTQI people.

While several Manly Sea Eagles rugby stars have sparked controversy by refusing to take to the field in Pride jerseys for religious reasons, Mr. Stretton the idea that devout Pacific islanders are often homophobic as a myth.

When Mr Fretton’s sexuality was revealed against his will – by an unknown person on Facebook – it caused tensions in the ranks of his local Christian congregation in Thomastown.

But although he came from a strict religious family, no one rejected him. He said, “My mom was hesitant at first, but Dad was fine right away.

“My grandparents said they knew.”

Mr. Fretton had attended church every Sunday and was “very active” in the choir, and his outing changed all that.

“It pushed me away from religion,” he said. “But my community stayed close to me and that was so important.”

Even his grandfather, a pastor at the church, had no qualms about accepting young Tony.

His story is not unusual and the apparent contradictions have a clear if not simple explanation.

Homophobia is relatively new in the Pacific and has arrived with Christian missionaries, said University of Sydney professor Jioji Ravulo, a researcher on Pasifika sexuality.

The communities in the Pacific Islands traditionally accepted sexuality and gender diversity as a personal choice, although they were not talked about.

The Sea Eagles unveiled the jersey – called Everyone in League – on Monday to promote the inclusiveness of LGBT+ people in the NRL

Male wingers Jason Saab (left) and Christian Tuipulotu (right) are among those who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

“It may seem that Pasifika cultures are homophobic – full of fear of the queer – but this phenomenon has been taught to us by white, western views brought to us by colonization and the Christian church,” said Prof. Ravulo.

Mr Ravulo, who is of Fijian Indigenous descent and has researched NRL player behavior and Pasifika sexuality, said settled beliefs about sexuality originated in Christianity.

‘These views did not exist in the Pasifika cultures before colonization. Instead, Pasifika cultures had a more fluid view of sexuality.”

Mr Fretton said: ‘It’s almost standard in our culture that we don’t talk about our sex life openly, even if you’re straight, sexual relations aren’t talked about.’

Perhaps surprisingly, Mr Fretton does not support Manly’s decision to ask players to wear Pride jerseys.

He claimed that not enough LGBTQI people are accepted in Australia yet to allow rainbow jerseys to be welcomed by the public.

Mr Fretton says high-profile media reporting Pacific Island’s intolerance towards gays harms youth in the community

Mr Fretton believes that sexuality and gender should be presented to people as something to ‘coexist’ with, not to try to force them to change

He said Manly’s controversial appeal could backfire and increase suicide rates if not supported by an education campaign.

Mr Fretton added that the message of inclusiveness in Manly’s rainbow jersey is well-intentioned, but he was concerned that the gesture would do more harm than good in Pacific communities.

‘Rainbow sweaters mean nothing to us, it’s symbolic for us. Are we to believe ‘oh yes, they have rainbow jerseys, so everything is fine now? No, it is not that there is no education.

“It’s like virtue signaling, it touches an Australian community that is still evolving in its inclusiveness. I don’t think they’re ready for it.’

He said football codes and companies make marketing decisions without considering the impact on communities they want to promote.

Instead, companies and football clubs should continue to work on information campaigns in their communities and in their clubs, including improving language use.

“It would help build better relationships with the queer community through meetings and greetings.”

“But we’ve never been invited to have much of the discussion with the sports community, brought to the table and asked ‘how will this decision affect our queer Pacific Island community?’

Mr. Fretton believes that sexuality and gender should be presented to people as something to ‘coexist’ with, not to try to force them to change.

“We need to talk to our communities in a way that’s not so confrontational, not telling people to change morals, but instead accepting that we all coexist.”

“We are already dealing with high suicide rates on the front lines, we are unable to deal with the additional impact that rugby organizations cause.

“We have seen first hand the problems caused by media coverage of people like Israel Folau. We know how the public reacted to Folau.

Mr Fretton predicted that social and youth workers should provide additional support to anxious gay, lesbian and trans teens.

“We’re not guessing here, we’ve been through this so many times.”

The negative social media reactions to the jerseys in rugby league groups already support Mr Fretton’s view.

He said negativity “will seep into the rugby field.”

‘That can push young boys into the closet and lead to abusive and destructive behaviour.

“Things like this can push back progress 15 years.”

‘Does it mean more work for youth workers and social workers if the business community or sports association does something like this? Absolutely yes.’