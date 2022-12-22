The Trumps reported heavy losses in office, paid no income tax in 2020

Washington: Donald Trump paid no income taxes during the last full year of his presidency because he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
The data, released by the Democrat-led House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee after a three-year battle, shows that Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically during his four years in the White House.
The data cuts against the long-cultivated image of the Republican ex-president as a successful businessman as he makes another bid for the White House.
Trump and his wife, Melania, paid some form of tax for all four years, the documents showed, but were able to minimize their income taxes over several years as income from Trump’s businesses was more than offset by deductions. and lose.
The commission questioned the legitimacy of some of those deductions, including one of $916 million ($1.3 million), and members on Tuesday said the tax returns lacked detail. The panel is expected to release redacted versions of its full filings in the coming days.
Trump refused to make his tax returns public during his two presidential bids and his campaign for the office, even though all other major party presidential candidates have done so for decades.
The commission obtained the records after a years-long battle and voted 24 to 16 on Tuesday to make them public.
A Trump spokesman said the release of the documents was politically motivated.