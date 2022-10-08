The trend of caterpillar eyebrows made popular by Cara Delevingne appears to be over

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

For years, big eyebrows have been a big deal, epitomized by Cara Delevingne, who ruled the catwalk with the signature caterpillar-like streak above her eyes.

But for every trend there’s a backlash, and now celebrities are increasingly making their brows disappear, bleaching them ‘naked’ – or, in the case of Madonna, shaving them off entirely.

At the recent Paris Fashion Week, Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, model Bella Hadid and Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz all revealed barely-there brows. And while it may seem perverse for an actress to do away with eyebrows that can do so much to express emotion — as well as protect eyes from dust and sweat — Downton Abbey’s Lily James, 33, bleached her brows for her new Versace- ad campaign.

Disappearing eyebrows may be high fashion, but is the high street ready? I decided to give it a go and see if, at 37, I could pull off the ‘no-brows’ look.

But for every trend there’s a backlash, and now celebrities are increasingly making their eyebrows disappear, bleaching them “naked” – or, in the case of Madonna, shaving them off entirely.

I’m no stranger to messing with my eyebrows. As a child in the 1990s, I spent my formative years plucking them to emulate the “skinny brow” style made fashionable by my idol Ginger Spice. But that would be a new challenge.

Luckily, TikTok is full of tutorials offering eyebrow know-how (do you dye them, use a razor, or apply Veet?), and it even has a filter that shows how you’ll look if you go through this most drastic DIY -makeover. .

My beautician warned against reaching for the bleach—and not just for the obvious safety reasons. She told me that bleached brows sometimes turn orange. They may also fall out at the slightest touch before growing back in uneven clumps.

I’m no stranger to messing with my eyebrows. As a child in the 1990s, I spent my formative years plucking them to emulate the “skinny brow” style made fashionable by my idol Ginger Spice. But that would be a new challenge

Duly warned, I went for a half-and-half method, applying a semi-permanent brow tint to lighten my natural colour, before a dose of white face paint and a thick application of concealer.

The result gave me an otherworldly, almost alien look – I wouldn’t have looked out of place in a David Bowie video – and it was definitely unsettling to passersby.

The first people I encountered were a couple of friendly nuns. What luck! “You look lovely, dear,” said the first convincingly. Another said: ‘I’ve spent years trying to stop my hair and eyebrows turning white. How funny that you should do it on purpose.’ She had a point.

My beautician warned against reaching for the bleach—and not just for the obvious safety reasons. She told me that bleached brows sometimes turn orange. They may also fall out at the slightest touch before growing back in uneven clumps

Next, painfully cool Maisie from Cardiff exclaimed: ‘Love them! I’d say make them even whiter next time.’

And Maria Crisford, a Londoner my age, added: ‘I spend a lot of time filling in gaps in my eyebrows so I’m not sure I could do it. But I prefer the bleached trend to the dark thing with a single eyebrow’.

It was clear to me that this no-brows trend belongs to the TikTok generation. Instead, I’m with Nicola Peltz, who concluded after her experiment without a pan: ‘I look like a hard-boiled egg.’