The Traitors: When is the final? Who are the finalists? Everything you need to know

The Traitors has proved to be a huge party hit for the BBC, with fans gripped by the reality TV show based on the Dutch series De Verraders.

Presided over by Claudia Winkleman, 50, the program sees contestants selected to be “The Traitors,” before secretly plotting to “kill” their co-stars — known as “The Faithfuls” — each night without their unknowingly and try to get the prize money.

The captivating, tactical series will come to its dramatic end on Thursday, where viewers will learn whether a traitor or a believer will take home the prize money – which currently stands at just over a whopping £82,000.

And with five determined finalists competing to discover (or hide) the truth, the game is everyone’s.

With fans glued to their TV screens, here’s everything you need to know about the BBC programme…

When will The Traitors finally air?

The final episode of the 2022 series will air on Thursday 22 December on BBC One at 9pm, following The Great British Sewing Bee.

How does the performance work?

The show sees contestants sign up before a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia to be The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

Players are then eliminated when The Traitors secretly meet and decide to ‘kill’ one of The Faithful. The next morning, when the group gathers for breakfast, the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Later in the day, all players must meet at the ’round table’ and ‘banish’ the player they suspect is a traitor.

The person they choose then reveals whether they are a Traitor or a Believer before being eliminated from the show.

At the end of the game, the few remaining players share the prize pool if they are all loyal, but if there is still a traitor among them, the traitor takes all the prize money.

Who are the finalists?

Of the 22 original entrants, only five remain to battle out the prize money after Faithful Maddy Smedley was banished from the castle in the penultimate episode.

There are two traitors left – Wilf Webster and Keiran Tompsett – who must convince the Faithfuls that they are innocent and one of them.

And after playing a very clever and often dastardly game – conspiring against fellow traitor Amanda Lovett, which resulted in her shock banishment – Wilf is determined to come out on top.

With three Faithfuls left – Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl Williams – the trio must work hard as a group to identify the killers.

What happens in the final?

On Wednesday night’s penultimate episode, Claudia revealed a shocking, game-changing twist ahead of the finale.

As the contestants celebrated making it to the final five after actress Maddy’s banishment, the host interrupted their champagne-filled festivities to announce that no one would be killed that night, before adding another reveal.

She told them, “Tomorrow you face the mission to end all missions. Not only that, your evening has the highest stakes yet.’

She continued: “Tomorrow there will be a round table and then you will decide when the game ends.

“When you are sure there are no more traitors, tell me and the game is over.

“Remember, if there’s a traitor or traitors left, they’ll take all of the prize money and that’s a lot of money.”

This means that the contestants will be under real pressure as they have to be 100% sure that there are no traitors in their midst to win the money.

While the Faithfuls will work hard to uncover the truth, the Traitors will have to work harder to cover up their deception and keep them under cover until the very end.

Who is the host?

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman is the host of the series, leading both the missions and the very exciting Round Table sessions.

Speaking of hosting the series, Claudia recently admitted she had to do something that made her feel “really uncomfortable” as she talked about having to be “mean” in her role.

On The Graham Norton Show, Claudia said cryptically, “I’m not always mean, but I had to do something in the beginning that made me feel very uncomfortable.

“I loved them all, but I knew too much about everyone, so I had to stay separate from them all.”

Claudia further admitted that she initially turned down the chance to host the reality game show, before changing her mind when she watched the original Dutch version.

She said: ‘I initially said no, but then watched the Dutch version and I cried. I liked it so much and said, ‘Please, let me do it.’ I was so lucky that I did.’