The Traitors villain Paul Gorton welcomes baby boy with wife Kate Waldron and reveals adorable name

The Traitors star Paul Gorton and his wife Kate Waldron announced on Instagram on Thursday that they welcomed their second child together.

The BBC star and her partner shared a gallery of adorable snaps of their newborn son and revealed his sweet name.

In one snap, Paul was seen fast asleep in his wife’s hospital bed, lying next to his little bundle of joy, who was sleeping peacefully in a crib.

Kate also took the obligatory ‘dad leaving the hospital’ photo as she carried her little one in a car seat as they headed home.

Revealing that they had arrived home safely, Paul relaxed on the sofa cradling his baby as he introduced the newborn to his two-year-old son Charlie.

Kate wrote: ‘Welcome to the world Cooper So crazy these last few days! My water broke and he was here later that day weighing 8.7 pounds, the exact same weight as Charlie!

‘Enjoying every second of newborn happiness as a family of 5 as we know how quickly it goes by this time!’

Friends and fans of the couple quickly took to the comments to share their congratulations, including Paul’s Traitor co-star Harry Clark, who wrote: ‘Mini Traitor!’

Paul and Kate revealed they were expecting their second child in June while sharing a sweet video with their son Charlie.

In the clip, Charlie sweetly touched his mother’s belly and Kate leaned in to give her son a kiss.

Paul and Kate filmed the announcement for their nearly 200,000 collective followers in a field.

They captioned the post: ‘We’ve been keeping a little secret. #babyannouncement #pregnancyannouncement #babynumber2’.

Fans took to the comments section to share their congratulations. Anna Maynard, who is in a relationship with Paul’s Traitor co-star Harry Clark, wrote: “Best news ever.”

Others said, “Congratulations, honey,” and “I can’t wait for the baby to arrive.”

Kate is a content creator and has been with Paul for over 11 years.

They welcomed their son Charlie in April 2022, and in April 2024, Paul recalled a cruel comment a midwife said at Charlie’s birth.

Paul, who took part in the second season of The Traitors in January, spoke about the incident in Lorraine.

He said: ‘When my wife gave birth it was very traumatic and we were in hospital for a week.

“One of the first things a nurse said to me was, ‘I bet you’re glad your son doesn’t have red hair,’ and it was the first time that really offended me.”

Paul also spoke about how being a redhead affected his childhood, saying: ‘From a very young age, I received constant insults.

‘Then there were the physical things like punches and kicks. The ginger thing isn’t taken seriously, it’s still considered fun.’

Paul became famous on the BBC show for his “Oscar-worthy” acting skills and for not being afraid to criticize his fellow contestants.

His actions during the show divided viewers, many of whom were desperate to see him discovered by the Faithful and banished, while others praised him for providing entertainment.

However, Paul almost failed to appear on the BBC show after suffering a life-threatening injury just weeks before the show began.

Paul and his wife Kate announced they were expecting their second child in June with a sweet video featuring their son Charlie, whom they welcomed in April 2022.

Paul became famous on the BBC show for his ‘Oscar-worthy’ acting skills and for not being afraid to criticize his fellow contestants.

He explained to OK! magazine: ‘My lung collapsed. I was outside the ER, screaming and crying, and they were giving me morphine and CT scans and all that kind of stuff.

“I almost had an emergency operation to re-inflate my lung because it had become so depressed, and yeah, it was chaos.”

Paul then explained that there were complications regarding the painkillers he was taking due to his body’s reaction, so recovery wasn’t easy, but deep down he knew he had to get better before filming on The Traitors began. .

Paul admitted that it was difficult not to help out as much at home, especially with his son, and that the timing couldn’t have been worse as he was also starting a new job.

“All kinds of things happened, but I would have regretted it if I had retired (from Los Traidores).”