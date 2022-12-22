The Traitors FIRST LOOK: Five finalists battle it out for prize money

The Traitors comes to a thrilling close on Thursday, as the five remaining players compete for an eye-popping prize pool.

And a first clip shows a nervous Hannah swearing that a traitor can’t run away with the money, which currently stands at £81,050, as the group conquered heights and high waters in their final challenge.

It comes after loyal Maddy Smedley was eliminated from the castle on Wednesday’s episode, leaving Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl William to battle secret traitors Wilf Webster and Keiran Tompsett

In the clip, the mood is raised around the once-heated breakfast as the group toasts to reaching the final day.

However, the atmosphere is still tense as the finalists all have money on their mind, especially when it is revealed that they can add even more to the prize pool.

A nervous Hannah says, “I just can’t let a traitor steal all this money.”

After a nerve-wracking helicopter ride, the group takes on heights and high water in the final challenge.

Viewers will have to wait and see if a Faithful manages to catch the remaining two Traitors, and who wins the prize money.

The show sees contestants sign up before a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia Winkleman as The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

Players are then eliminated when The Traitors secretly meet and decide to ‘kill’ one of The Faithful. The next morning, when the group gathers for breakfast, the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Later in the day, all players must meet at the ’round table’ and ‘banish’ the player they suspect is a traitor.

Of the 22 original entrants, only five remain to battle out the prize money after Faithful Maddy Smedley was banished from the castle in the penultimate episode.

There are two traitors left – Wilf Webster and Keiran Tompsett – who must convince the Faithfuls that they are innocent and one of them.

And after playing a very clever and often dastardly game – conspiring against fellow traitor Amanda Lovett, which resulted in her shock banishment – Wilf is determined to come out on top.

With three Faithfuls left – Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl Williams – the trio must work hard as a group to identify the killers.

Speaking of his shock at reaching the final undiscovered, Will said: “It’s very surreal, I didn’t think I’d get this far at some point. When all the fingers were pointing at me, I never thought I’d get this far’

However, he admitted that taking on the role was not easy and that “sneaking” his new friends had been a “struggle”.

“I really didn’t think it would be this hard when it comes to killing people or watching people be banished knowing that you are the one who should be banished’.

While Hannah, who has never questioned boyfriend Wilf’s loyalty, revealed she had “no idea” how she made it to the finals and was confident she would last “for about five minutes.”

“I think you spend so much time doubting and game planning, trying to put together a game plan and then that all goes out the door and you’re just glad you’re here for another day!”

Faithful Aaron is constantly being pointed at by other players and accused of being a traitor on a daily basis.

When asked if he thought he would make it to the final, he exclaimed, “No way! Are you joking?’

“No, I didn’t think I’d make it to the last five. I thought I was going to go out after day three and that was before I even knew what was going to happen on day three.”

Meryl – who has also been falsely accused of being a traitor – said making it to the finals was a real “pinch me” moment.

“I never expected it in a million years. When I first went on the show I just wanted to try and get through it. I kept thinking, another day, another day. I never thought I’d get this far, for sure. It feels surreal.”

Meanwhile, Kieran found himself dramatically booted out of the show in episode one alongside Amos, before later returning as a believer before joining the Traitors alongside Wilf.

Recalling the early departure, he said, “And I was preparing to go left, right, and center for it!”

“It was the most brutal game show twist ever and it set the tone of the show to perfection — everyone was hooked from the first episode. But being at the end of it was hard’.

The Traitors ends Thursday at 9pm on BBC One. Follow BBC iPlayer now.