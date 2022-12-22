The Traitors finalists REVEALED! Hannah, Arron and Meryl battle it out with traitors Wilf and Kieran

The Traitors announced their finalists on Wednesday night’s penultimate episode, which saw loyal Maddy Smedley banished from the castle.

The 29-year-old receptionist, who recently confessed to being a former EastEnders actress, was removed from the game after collecting votes from all her fellow players.

Maddy’s departure sees stalwart stalwarts Hannah Byczkowski, Aaron Evans and Meryl William battle secret traitors Wilf Webster and Keiran Tompsett for the £82K prize in Thursday’s heart-pounding final.

The show sees contestants sign up before a small number of players are secretly selected by Claudia Winkleman as The Traitors. The rest of the players are known as ‘The Faithful’ and none of The Faithful know who The Traitors are.

Players are then eliminated when The Traitors secretly meet and decide to ‘kill’ one of The Faithful. The next morning, when the group gathers for breakfast, the ‘murdered’ player does not appear.

Later in the day, all players must meet at the ’round table’ and ‘banish’ the player they suspect is a traitor.

So ahead of the grand finale, MailOnline takes a look at the show’s finalists…

Who are the finalists of The Traitors?

Wilf, 28 – Traitor

Occupation: senior fundraiser

North Londoner Will shocked viewers when he sensationally turned on fellow traitor Amanda Lovett, leading to her banishment from the castle.

Speaking of his shock at reaching the undiscovered final, he said:It’s very surreal, I didn’t think I’d get this far at some point. When all the fingers were pointing at me, I never thought I’d get this far’

However, he admitted that taking on the role was not easy and that “sneaking” his new friends had been a “struggle”.

“I really didn’t think it would be as hard as it was to kill people, or see people banned, knowing that you’re the one who should be banned”

He went on to discuss his strategy, admitting, “I went in there with a game plan that I executed pretty well and it got me to the finals, but at the same time there are times when people look at you and with the finger pointing’.

“When I went through that and managed to save myself, I knew after that moment that I would be in the final”

“I knew it from that moment on during the [fellow traitor] Alyssa [banishment] episode, where people hugged me afterwards, and I barely voted after that. I went from many votes all the time to almost none and I knew it from the next day. I thought, ‘I’ve got this now.’

Hannah, 32 – Married

Occupation: Comedian

Hannah, who has never questioned boyfriend Wilf’s loyalty, revealed she had “no idea” how she made it to the finals and was confident she would last “for about five minutes.”

“I think you spend so much time doubting and game planning, trying to put together a game plan and then that all goes out the door and you’re just glad you’re here for another day!”.

When asked how it felt to make it to the final, she teased, “Like I’m incredibly sick, dying, but I’m having this incredibly weird, delusional fever dream!”.

She went on to say that her hopes of taking home the prize money would help her continue her career in comedy.

“It would mean I could only focus on my career for the next year, being a comedian has always been my dream.”

Aaron, 24 – Faithful

Function: Real estate agent

Faithful Aaron is constantly being pointed at by other players and accused of being a traitor on a daily basis.

When asked if he thought he would make it to the final, he exclaimed, “No way! Are you joking?’

“No, I didn’t think I’d make it to the last five. I thought I was going to go out after day three and that was before I even knew what was going to happen on day three.”

He then revealed his shock at the heightened tension and emotions of the players in the castle.

“I didn’t think there would be as much drama as there was or as chaotic as there would be as many emotions as there were.”

After breaking down in tears on the show, he revealed that dozens of moms had offered him hugs through social media

Meryl, 25 – Faithful

Occupation: call center employee

Meryl – who has also been falsely accused of being a traitor – said making it to the finals was a real “pinch me” moment.

“I never expected it in a million years. When I first went on the show I just wanted to try and get through it. I kept thinking, another day, another day. I never thought I’d get this far, for sure. It feels surreal.”

She admitted that she told Wilf that she received the shield [which saved her from being murdered] wasn’t the best decision.

“There were so many funny memes and people were asking why would Meryl do that?!”

“I was like oh my god! And my friends looked at it and said oh that’s just so you, you don’t think before you speak! I was like I know!’

Laughing at social media’s reactions to her appearance, she laughed, “I remember pictures of me being posted and people saying, ‘I want to be as happy as Meryl with her wheelbarrow!’

Kieran, 42 – Traitor

Occupation: Solution Consultant

Kieran found himself dramatically booted out of the show in episode one alongside Amos, before later returning as a believer before joining the Traitors alongside Wilf.

Recalling the early departure, he said, “And I was preparing to go left, right, and center for it!”

“It was the most brutal game show twist ever and it set the tone of the show to perfection — everyone was hooked from the first episode. But being at the end of it was hard’.

He further revealed how producers told them they returned to the show a broken man after 15 minutes.

“When the two ladies got into the car and said to me how do you feel? We were like “How do you think we feel?” then they went “we’ll bring you back”. And then me and Amos, actually if someone was filming the car, you would have seen the car rocking back and forth where we went crazy in the back of the car.”

“It was probably one of the best lines I’ve heard in my life, because it was from utter desperation, to love euphoria again and say, ‘Okay, that’s brilliant.’ Brutal, but thanks’.

Discussing his own strategy, he continued: ‘There’s no luck involved, it’s a tactical game with all sorts of scenarios – the twists and turns are ridiculous. Everyone’s journey is unique, but mine is especially unique.

So I’m very grateful, very happy that I survived that amount of time and that I’m alive and in the final.”

The Traitors final is on BBC on December 22 at 9pm