The Traitors: Desperate-for-fame contestants include TikTok king and friend of Wayne Lineker

The lives of the final contestants on hit BBC show The Traitors have been revealed – as the final five include a secret TikTok ‘influencer’, one of Wayne Linekar’s best friends and the star of a Channel Four documentary.

The show, which pits 22 contestants against each other in a Scottish castle, is a killing game of betrayal in which the majority of the contestants, the ‘Faithfuls’, must find out which of them are the ‘Traitors’.

The traitors have the option to “kill” a fellow contestant each night, while the group has daily “bans” in which they must vote to kick out whoever they think is a traitor – while competing in team challenges to add money to their prize fund.

If one or more Traitors remain at the end of tonight’s final, they’ll take home the (so far) £81,000 prize pool.

The Traitors final, featuring the final five contestants (pictured), will be broadcast on BBC One tonight at 9pm

But if the Faithfuls have succeeded in banishing all the traitors from among them, the Faithfuls will divide the money equally among them.

While the show has gripped much of the country, most of those who have been left on screen are far from regular TV viewers, whether through previous television experience, links to celebrities, or secret influences on social media. media.

And that’s nothing compared to some who have already gone out of the castle – from Alex Gray, a TV presenter and actress with tens of thousands of Instagram followers, to actress Maddy.

In a plot twist, Alex also hid the fact that she was competing with boyfriend Tom from her fellow contestants, while Maddy only mentioned that she works in a care home, having taken a short break from acting prior to the show.

But both secrets eventually came out, adding more names to the list of people who had previously been involved in showbiz or social media influence prior to the show.

Friend Tom Elderfield, meanwhile, is a relatively well-known magician in the magician community and has traveled all over the world performing shows.

Nothing is certain in The Traitors, but at least the unusual lives of the participants outside the game are clear.

Wilfred Webster: Traitor

One of the five finalists, and Traitor from Episode One, is secret TikTok king Wilfred Webster

Mr Webster was a professional dancer and boxer too, before building his 270,000 social media following

Traitor Wilfred Webster, 28, is a senior fundraiser and former professional dancer. But he’s also secretly a king of TikTok, with a huge following of 270,000 people.

Mr Webster has amassed 8.5 million likes on his channel, which puts his time on The Traitors far behind and reveals that he is also the host of a ‘Snapchat Street Game Show’.

Videos on his TikTok show him offering money to passers-by if they perform simple but ridiculous tasks, such as throwing a hoop on his inflatable flamingo hat or throwing a marshmallow into his mouth from across the street.

Before turning himself into TikTok King, Mr Webster worked as a professional dancer for Allotrope Dance Crew, a group specializing in street dance. In addition to revealing his dancing past on The Traitors, he also discussed a past love of boxing.

Since his appearance on the show, Mr. Webster has also posted pictures of a lavish wedding with his wife.

But he has sparked controversy after being instrumental in removing both of his co-traitors, Amanda and Alyssa, from the game.

Kieran Tompsett: newly recruited traitor

Kieran Tompsett (left) appears to be one of Wayne Lineker’s (right) best friends

Mr Tompsett has quite a few famous friends lurking behind the scenes of The Traitors

The newly hired traitor was photographed in Ibiza with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry

Mr Tompsett has even taken a holiday to Ibiza with dozens of others to celebrate Wayne Lineker’s 60th birthday

The Traitor hopes to stay on tonight’s episode to walk away with the prize money

Traitor Kieran Tompsett was enjoying life with his beautiful wife, celebrity friends and best friend Wayne Lineker right up to the premiere of The Traitors.

He was only recruited as a traitor in last night’s episode and he and Will have already had a big fight within the walls of the castle.

Mr Tompsett, 42, is married to award-winning hairdresser Katie and a father of two young children.

But interspersed with wholesome family content on his Instagram account are snaps of a night out and even a vacation in Ibiza with dozens of others in celebration of Wayne Lineker’s 60th birthday.

Football pundit Gary Lineker’s brother had an estimated net worth of over £30 million as of 2021.

Mr. Tompsett enjoyed the company of celebrities over the weekend, including Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson and former I’m a Celeb contestant and TV host Scarlett Moffatt.

Photos taken next to a luxurious swimming pool while partying show another side of the quiet, easy-going persona the business consultant presents on The Traitors. He even has a talent agent, though it’s unclear if that was the case prior to the BBC show.

Meryl Williams: Loyal

Meryl Williams, 26, has appeared in previous short films such as True Stories for Channel 4

Ms. Williams has achondroplasia and regularly posts glamorous pictures on her Instagram

She has also appeared on Dating Different, in which she went on a blind date for Truly, to find love

Ms. Williams has often been approached by fashion brands on her Instagram posts

Loyal Meryl Williams, 26, appears to have had a TV career before landing on The Traitors.

Ms Williams, who has achondroplasia, announced to her Instagram followers a year ago that she had just finished a documentary for Channel 4 for their ‘True Stories’ series.

Tagged “Dwarfism Doesn’t Define Me,” Ms. Williams films a day in her life as she tries to find a new outfit, accompanied by a TV crew.

She has also appeared on Dating Different, in which she went on a blind date for Truly, to find love.

Although she lives in Edinburgh, her Instagram describes her as South African, and her love of haute couture permeates her posts.

Countless clothing and fashion brands have commented on Ms. Williams’ photos, asking for collaborations or even for her to be a brand ambassador.

Aaron Evans: Loyal

Loyal Aaron Evans, 24, is a high-end real estate agent outside of The Traitors

His Instagram profile shows a penchant for traveling to destinations such as Thailand

Mr Evans was photographed with a colleague of Tyron Ash in a rooftop bar in London

Colleague Faithful Aaron Evans, 24, told his fellow competitors that he is a broker off the show, having worked at Tyron Ash Retail Estate in London’s Mayfair.

Unlike most estate agents, Tyron Ash focuses on high-end properties in some of London’s most expensive areas, where properties are currently listed for over £9 million – with other properties not even mentioning an asking price.

Mr Evans was photographed with a colleague of Tyron Ash in a rooftop bar in London, both dressed in smart shirts and ties. He has since moved on to work for NEXA properties.

His social media shows his penchant for travel and his Instagram suggests that he currently lives in Marbella, Portugal.

The Faithful loves the gym as he treats his followers to photos and videos of himself working out.

Meanwhile, multiple photos, including many topless photos, post Aaron in exotic destinations like Thailand and Italy.

Hannah Byczkowski: Faithful

Hannah Byczkowski, 32, is a stand-up comedian and also hosts a podcast

She’s also far from accustomed to having an audience, having performed all over the country

The fifth remaining contestant is comedian Hannah Byczkowski, 32, who began her stand-up career in 2021.

She is also far from used to having an audience, having performed all over the country including in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

The comedian also hosts a podcast called Ghost Huns and was at the Edinburgh Fringe this year.