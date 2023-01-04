The town of Milton offers sand and salt to residents

MILTON, NY (NEWS10) — The City of Milton announced that the highway department has made available a mixture of sand and salt for residents’ use. Residents can carry the mixture, in 5-gallon buckets only, during the winter at 503 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 6:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

The City of Milton also says that if the gates are closed, entry is prohibited for health reasons. If so, a stack will be left outside the gate. For more information, Milton residents can call (518) 885-5655.