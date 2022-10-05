The touching story behind Princess Mary's iconic pink brocade Carla Zampatti gown

<!–

An upcoming exhibition of the late fashion designer Carla Zampatti’s greatest works has drawn particular attention to a dress that Princess Mary wore several times, including for official royal photographs.

The Australian-born Danish royal originally wore the pink brocade dress in 2013 for The Australian Women’s Weekly’s 80th anniversary cover shoot, before asking Zampatti herself if she could take it home.

It appeared two years later on the princess, when she posed with her husband Prince Frederik in their private residence, Frederik VIII’s Palæ, inside the Amalienborg complex in Copenhagen in 2015.

‘At the end of filming she asked if she could keep the dress [and] I was happy, Zampatti later told Fairfax Media.

‘She looks so beautifully regal in their 2015 official portraits. I’m so proud.’

Shot by photographer Franne Voigt, Mary accessorized the dress with the Queen Ingrid Ruby parure, which has become her most-used tiara, necklace and bracelet set.

The iconic pink dress also appeared behind closed doors in March 2014 when Mary wore it to a dinner inside Amalienborg Castle held in honor of the Turkish President Abdullah Gul and his wife Hayrunnisa Gul.

The royal is known for championing Australian designers – including Scanlan and Theodore – on the world stage

‘When I was asked to design a dress for Princess Mary, I was thrilled. She is such a beautiful representation of this country,” Zampatti added.

The fashion designer died in April 2021 after an accidental fall at the Sydney Opera House left her unable to recover. She was 78.

The new exhibition, which will honor Zampatti’s 50-year career and include the pink dress, will be held at Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum from November.

There will be 100 other designs on display, including former Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s jacket, which she wore when she addressed the US Congress in 2011, and the white jacket worn by Christine Holgate when she spoke at the Australia Post Inquiry in April 2021 .