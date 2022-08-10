The touching moment Olivia Newton-John secretly visited a critically injured girl in Perth

Olivia Newton-John secretly visited a grieving girl in hospital after she was injured in a car accident that killed her mother, it has been revealed.

The Australian icon passed away peacefully on Monday at her Southern California home, surrounded by family and friends.

Now a former hospital worker has revealed the touching story, known for many selfless acts during her lifetime.

Emily Barker was only 11 and in critical condition at Princess Margaret Hospital in Perth after her 39-year-old mother Catherine was killed in a car accident in 2003.

Their car had hit a truck in the Perth suburb of Beechboro after lightning struck the traffic lights.

At the hospital, Emily’s father Ron contacted Newton-John’s label – knowing she was in Peth for a performance – and tried to arrange a visit to the hospital.

The Grease star didn’t hesitate, but asked if her visit would be kept secret.

“It was such a tragic story and Olivia was very aware of what she was dealing with,” MJ Wallace, the then public relations officer at Princess Margaret Hospital, told The West Australian on Wednesday.

“She still came in and sat on the bed and held Emily’s hand for so long, it was just lovely.

“Olivia was gentle and gentle and gave her time so naturally and the father told me how wonderful it was often after that.”

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreaking Facebook post Monday morning, following her courageous and extraordinarily decades-long battle with cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.