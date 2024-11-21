The touching moment Girls Aloud stars embraced as they supported bandmate Cheryl at Liam Payne’s funeral

Footage has emerged showing the emotional moment Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh hugged each other while attending Liam Payne’s funeral.

The One Direction star was buried in an emotional ceremony on Wednesday after his death last month following a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Both Nicola and Kimberley were seen arriving at the service to support their bandmate Cheryl, and sweetly hugged each other as they headed to the church.

When they arrived at the moving service, Nicola was also there. greeted with a kiss by Simon Jonesthe former One Direction PR who now performs for her bandmate. Cherylmother of Liam’s young son, Bear.

Other mourners greeted her as they stood at the church entrance waiting for the doors to open.

The street outside the church was closed to traffic and mourners were dropped off at a side door before walking past the headstones towards the main entrance.

The two stars attended to support their bandmate Cheryl, who said an emotional farewell to her ex Liam at the service.

Liam, pictured in Dubai last year, was buried on Wednesday after his death last month following a fall from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Arrivals were being carefully managed by the private security company.

A small crowd of spectators had gathered, but most were local residents and not young One Direction fans.

Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, were present at what was believed to be their first public meeting as a group since their last concert in 2015. Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, 25, was also present.

A church source said a choir and musicians performed at the service. One of the floral displays features bowling pins and a ball, a nod to her love of bowling, which Kate said she practiced four times a week.

The location of the funeral was a closely guarded secret, and local residents only became aware it was taking place when “no parking” signs were posted around the church.

Two traffic officers patrolled the area handing out fines to drivers who ignored the signs.

Liam traveled to Argentina in September where he saw his former bandmate Niall Horan perform and also saw his close friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores. He had extended his stay to renew his visa to live in the United States when the tragedy occurred.

The entrance to the church hosting the service has been decorated with lanterns with candles and white roses arranged among the surrounding bushes.

Nicola and Kimberley were among the first mourners to arrive at Liam Payne’s funeral.

A source said the sun: ‘His family has done everything possible to offer the perfect service and give him the farewell he deserves.

“Liam may have been a global superstar, but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It’s going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

In a joint statement released following Payne’s death, Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry said they were “completely devastated.”

“In time, and when everyone can do it, there will be more to say,” they said.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we love very much.

‘The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us.

‘We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam: Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Louis, Harry and Zayn later posted separate tributes.

Styles wrote on Instagram that he was “truly devastated” and “will always miss him.”

‘His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honor to be with him while he did it.