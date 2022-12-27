The top-rated weighted blanket on Amazon is now down to just $21, which is a 60% savings.

SHOPPING: Our shopping writers independently select the products featured in this Mail Best article. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Like a comforting hug, a weighted blanket has the power to calm you down. Studies have found that people who use them can even sleep more soundly, a claim that has led millions to make it an integral part of their bedtime routine.

Getting the weight right is important, because if you’re not heavy enough, your body won’t reap the full benefits. At 15 pounds, it’s just right for the average-sized adult, and ideal for helping you enjoy a deeper night’s sleep.

Weighted blankets work by relaxing the nervous system. The added pressure on the body can send a signal to the brain that eases its natural fight-or-flight response, essentially preparing it for rest.

Made from durable yet highly breathable cotton that keeps you comfortable at night, the Quality Weighted Blanket it is filled with glass microspheres that are evenly distributed throughout.

Fill content is an important point: glass microspheres are generally only found in the highest quality weighted blankets, while inferior models can be filled with cheaper materials like sand and plastic pellets.

Glass beads are smooth, eco-friendly, and generally heavier than other materials. They also minimize unnecessary bulk without sacrificing true weight and effectiveness, so you get the benefits of a weighted blanket without dealing with bulky bedding.

