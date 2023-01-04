The top 10 most expensive home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, reported the week of Dec. 5

A home in Pleasanton that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week.

A total of 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area last week, with an average price of $2.1 million. The average price per square foot came in at $725.

The prices in the list below refer to sales of properties registered for ownership during the week of December 5, even if the property was sold earlier.

10. $1.8 million detached house in the 1400 block of Oak Vista Way

The property in the 1400 block of Oak Vista Way in Pleasanton has new owners. The prize was $1,820,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of ​​2,593 square meters. The price per square foot is $702. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

9. $1.9 million, single-family home in the 100 block of Terrazzo Circle

The sale of the single-family home in the 100 block of Terrazzo Circle, San Ramon has been completed. The price was $1,930,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of ​​3,011 square meters. The price per square foot was $641. The home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

8. $2.3 million, single-family home in the 100 block of Alta Vista Way

The property in the 100 block of Alta Vista Way in Danville has new owners. The prize was $2,250,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of ​​3,511 square meters. The price per square foot is $641. The home features 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

7. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 6600 block of Amber Lane

The 3,440 square foot single family home in the 6600 block of Amber Lane, Pleasanton has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $2,475,000, $719 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The house has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

6. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 4800 block of Braxton Place

The 3,609 square foot single family home in the 4800 block of Braxton Place in Pleasanton has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $2,500,000, $693 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

5. $2.5 million, single-family home in the 9600 block of Crosby Drive

A sale has been completed for the detached house at the 9600 block of Crosby Drive in Pleasanton. The price was $2,500,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 3,424 square feet. The price per square foot came to $730. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

4. $2.9 million detached house in the 2900 block of Delamar Drive

The sale of the single-family home in the 2900 block of Delamar Drive in Dublin has been completed. The price was $2,865,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of ​​4,605 ​​square meters. The price per square foot was $622. The home features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

3. $3.1 million, single-family home in the 3700 block of Mohr Avenue

The property in the 3700 block of Mohr Avenue in Pleasanton has new owners. The prize was $3,050,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of ​​3,875 square meters. The price per square foot is $787. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

2. $3.6 million, single-family home on the first block of Podva Place

The 3,768-square-foot single-family home on the first block of Podva Place in Danville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $3,625,000, $962 per square foot. The house was built in 2017. The house has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

1. $4.2 million, single-family home in the 1200 block of Germano Way

A sale has been completed for the single-family home in the 1200 block of Germano Way in Pleasanton. The price was $4,150,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 5,318 square feet. The price per square foot came to $780. The home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.