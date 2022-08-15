The Top 10 Best Dog Supplies Every Dog Owner Needs

If you are a dog lover and an owner, then you know that caring for them can be quite the undertaking. Beyond the typical dog food and veterinarian visits, you’ll also need to be well stocked on plenty of other supplies, from leashes and collars to toys and bowls and that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

PETstock makes it easy to find all of the supplies you need to give your pet the best life possible, at prices you can afford. Here are ten of the best dog supplies that every dog owner needs. If you don’t have them all, or just want to expand your supply arsenal, be sure to check out their extensive selection online today!

1. Dog Treats

No matter what size, age, or breed of dog you have, they all have one thing in common: they love treats! Training your dog is a lot easier (and more fun) when you have some delicious treats on hand to reward them for good behavior. But with so many different types of dog treats available, it can be hard to know which ones to choose.

2. Fetch Toys

One of the most important things you can get for your dog is a good fetch toy. After all, dogs love to play fetch! But with so many different kinds of fetch toys on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for your pup. Fortunately, we’ve done the research and have compiled a list of our favorite toys.

3. Training Leashes

A good training leash is an essential tool for every dog owner. It allows you to keep your dog close by while still giving them the freedom to move around and explore. Training leashes come in a variety of sizes and styles, so finding the right one for your dog is important.

4. Harnesses

If you have a dog, you need a harness. Period. End of story. A harness gives you so much more control over your dog than a collar does, and it’s also much more comfortable for your dog to wear. Plus, there are tons of different styles and types of harnesses to choose from, so you can find one that fits both your dog and your lifestyle perfectly.

5. Toys For Separation Anxiety

If your dog is suffering from separation anxiety, you’re probably looking for ways to help them cope. One way to do this is through toys. Interactive toys, in particular, can help keep your dog’s mind occupied and distracted from their anxiety. Here are the top two picks for the best separation anxiety toys for dogs:

Nite Ize Figure 9 Twist Toss: The figure 9 twist toss toy is a game of fetch played with two loops of rope that encircle the object being thrown. It’s perfect for active playtime or interactive tug-of-war games, which both provide mental stimulation for your pup.

Chuckit! Splash: Chuckit! A splash is an excellent tool for dogs that love playing fetch but have difficulty seeing where they’ve thrown the ball or retrieving it from water or grass because it provides a high visibility glow that bounces off surfaces as well as a loud sound underwater.

6. Chew Toys

Dogs love to chew, and it’s important to give them something safe and durable to chew on. Look for chew toys made from natural materials like rubber or hemp – avoid plastic or nylon, which can break easily and pose a choking hazard.

You’ll also want to choose a toy that’s the right size for your dog; too small and they may choke on it, too large and they won’t be able to get their mouths around it.

7. Collars

There are a lot of different types of dog collars out there, and it can be tough to decide which one is right for your pup. But there are a few things you should keep in mind when making your decision.

First, think about what material you want the collar to be made out of. Nylon is a popular choice because it’s lightweight and durable, but leather is also a good option. Second, consider what style of collar you want. A buckle collar is the most common type, but there are also martingale collars, which are great for dogs who pull on their leash.

Lastly, think about the size of the collar. You’ll want to measure your dog’s neck before you buy anything so that you can get the right fit.

8. Shampoos And Conditioners

Your dog’s coat is one of the first things people notice about them. If you want to keep your pup looking their best, it’s important to invest in quality shampoos and conditioners. But with so many products on the market, it can be hard to know which ones are worth the money.

9. Safety Vests Or Harnesses

If you own a dog, one of the best supplies you can get is a safety vest or harness. Not only will this help keep your dog safe, but it will also help ensure that they are visible to you and other drivers when out on walks.

10. Brushes For Brushing Teeth

While it’s not necessary to brush your dog’s teeth every day, regular brushing will help keep their teeth healthy and prevent bad breath. You’ll need a toothbrush and toothpaste designed specifically for dogs, ask your vet for recommendations.

Be sure to use a soft-bristled brush, as dogs have sensitive gums. To get your dog used to the idea of brushing their teeth, start by gently massaging their gums with your finger. Once they’re comfortable with that, introduce the toothbrush and let them lick the toothpaste off it before you start brushing.

Conclusion

If you’re a dog owner, then you know that there are certain supplies you just can’t go without. From food and water bowls to leashes and collars, there are some things that every pup needs. And while you can find all of these things at your local pet store, we think PETstock is the best place to get everything on your list.