The Too Faced Chocolate Collection tastes and smells just like chocolate

If you want your pout to have more volume but hate the sharp tingling of most lip augmentation products, we’ve got some good news.

Beauty fans say the Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Chocolate Pump is not only the best plump they have tried but that it tastes exactly like chocolate on the lips.

Lick your lips and they’ll taste like chocolate all day long. They also look plumper, shinier and feel hydrated all day long thanks to this hard-working formula that will enhance your natural pout. Store

Part of Too Faced’s Better Than Chocolate Collection, the lip plump is just one of the ways you can enjoy the taste of chocolate calorie-free. Another palette of pleasant product in the collection is the Cocoa Bold matte lipstick.

But it’s the glossy, easy-to-apply Lip Plump that has all the five-star customer reviews.

It’s a product that you can swipe on your lips in five seconds to look ready for the day.

You can see the difference in height and volume when you apply the Too Faced Lip Plump to half of the lips

The Too Faced Chocolate Lip Plump has a subtle shimmer so that your lips look both more sparkly and fuller

When you only apply half a lip you will notice the difference and it is not a maintenance product.

One impressed reviewer wrote: ‘This has got to be my favorite lip product of yours and the best plumping product from any brand. It has an amazing sparkle, smells so delicious and gives the right amount of plump to boot.

Another added: ‘I absolutely love chocolate and this lip plumper smells so good!! It also has a really nice light sheen which is absolutely gorgeous and feels the same as the original formula.’

the nourishing Lip Injection Chubby formula also moisturizes lips, so your lips feel softer the more you use it.

The Too Faced chocolate bronzers are available in three shades and all contain real cocoa powder for a natural sunkissed glow

And did you know that cocoa is a high-performance active ingredient in a bronzer? The Too Faced chocolate matte bronzer uses cocoa powder in each of the three shades.

Shoppers say the powder lasts all day and love how it feels natural and not sticky on their face.

“This is the best bronzer ever,” praised one reviewer. “It lasts all day and I love the chocolate scent. It gives you that beautiful tanned glow without actually having to lie in the sun. It stays on all day. No blur.’

If you want the endorphins and serotonin boosts of chocolate without the calories, let’s take a look at the Too Faced Better Than Chocolate collection and what real people have to say about each product.”

Available in eight shades, these fully loaded rich cocoa shades are universally flattering, creamy and smell just like chocolate. “These colors go on so smoothly and are so pigmented that I’m just obsessed with them,” praised one shopper. Added another; Goes on like butter and sets to a creamy, semi-matte finish that’s really flattering and doesn’t accentuate lines. Store

These shades smell like melted chocolate cake. They are highly pigmented to get you from day to night. Shoppers love how the shades last, with one writing, ‘I absolutely love this palette! The shades are gorgeous and I absolutely love some of the neutral and shimmery shades. They are all pigmented, last all day and there is little to no fallout.’ Store

This liner is ergonomically designed to ensure you create the perfect smudge-proof motion every time. One reviewer who gave it five stars said: ‘Long-lasting, smudge-proof….I’ve had no problems with it! Recommended!’ Store