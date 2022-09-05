The Today show: Karl Stefanovic explains Allison Langdon’s health issue

<!–

Today, presenter Allison Langdon still feels “crooked” and missed Tuesday’s show, a day after walking off the set due to ill health.

Karl Stefanovic declared her absence at the beginning of the broadcast at 5:30, while 60 Minutes reporter Sarah Abo stepped in.

‘Good morning, nice to have company. Sarah [is] in for Ally, who’s been a bit of a crook again this morning,” he said.

“Yes, poor Ally. Hopefully she will recover quickly,” Sarah said.

Allison was forced to leave the Today show midway through Monday’s program after feeling unwell.

At about 7:30 a.m., the 43-year-old looked pale when she turned to her co-host Karl and told her to “take off” because she was feeling “shaky.”

‘I’m really going to leave this morning. I just got a little shaky,” she said.

“I would have stayed at home, but it didn’t start until I got to work. The best for everyone [if I go home]. Make it a great show.’

“She’ll watch and criticize from home,” Karl joked, before wishing her well.

“Whatever she’s got, I hope I don’t get it,” he added, before the mother of two yelled backstage, “I did a RAT!”

This isn’t Ally’s first time suddenly disappeared halfway through the show on a Monday.

She was also forced to go home early in June, forcing Karl to anchor solo for the remainder of the broadcast.

Shortly before 7 a.m., he announced that his colleague had gone home because of a ‘frog in her throat’.

“Welcome back to the show. Man down, man down,” he said after a commercial break.

“Unfortunately, Ally has to go home now. She has a very large frog in her throat. She will be back on deck tomorrow. In the meantime, it’s an empty seat,” he said.

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney then joked that Karl “looked more relaxed” hosting the breakfast show without her.

‘Look, she’s putting me on the edge. I never know what’s coming,’ he replied.