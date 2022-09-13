The Today show: Corgi gets excited with Allison Langdon, Karl Stefanovic outside Buckingham Palace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There was a lot of laughter the Today show on Tuesday when a corgi got a little too excited during a live broadcast outside Buckingham Palace in London.

The moment happened as hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon interviewed ‘corgi specialist’ Dr Roger Mugford about Queen Elizabeth II’s love for her often misbehaving dogs.

While much of the coverage of Her Majesty’s death was bleak, George the corgi added some light-heartedness to the proceedings when he cast an unexpected glow on Langdon.

There was a lot of laughter on Tuesday’s Today show when a corgi got a little too excited during a live broadcast outside London’s Buckingham Palace

When the show returned from a commercial break just before 9am, a giggling Langdon stood between Stefanovic and Mugford, rocking George like a baby.

George lay sprawled on his back facing the camera, leaving little to the imagination.

Mugford joked that the dog was “performing a chemical attack on Karl right now,” prompting Stefanovic to say, “This is why I have the business target.”

The moment happened as Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon interviewed ‘corgi specialist’ Dr Roger Mugford about Queen Elizabeth II’s love for her often misbehaving dogs

Seemingly unaware of the amusement he was causing, George snacked on dog treats Mugford fed him regularly.

At one point, Langdon felt obligated to cover the lower part of the dog’s body with her forearm before handing it back to the animal expert.

“Looks like George is enjoying Aunt Ally’s gentle massage. That’s a bad look, Ally,” Stefanovic joked.

While much of the coverage of Her Majesty’s death has been dismal, George the corgi added some lightness to the proceedings when he cast an unexpected glow on Langdon

“I’m just protecting George’s dignity!” Langdon replied, to which Stefanovic added, “The Crown Jewels are at work!”

Following the Queen’s death, Today’s presenters anchored seven and a half hours of live coverage on Friday, breaking the news at 4:30 am.

It wasn’t until midday that they handed over to Today Extra hosts Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell. Jeffreys and Campbell usually start broadcasting at 9am.

Following the Queen’s death, Today hosts anchored seven and a half hours of live coverage on Friday, starting with the 4:30am news.

Langdon and Stefanovic then hosted a special Saturday weekend edition of Today dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, replacing regular Weekend Today hosts Richard Wilkins, Belinda Russell and Charles Croucher.

Langdon then jumped on a plane to England to join Croucher to anchor Monday’s show live from Buckingham Palace. Stefanovic joined them a day later.

The palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday evening. The queen was 96.